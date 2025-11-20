A new study reveals vape mouthpieces can be 3,000 times dirtier than a toilet seat. Experts warn rapid bacterial and fungal growth makes regular cleaning essential. Learn why vapes collect microbes and how to keep your device safe.

You might rethink taking your next puff after reading what scientists have discovered. New lab tests show vape mouthpieces can harbour up to 3,000 times more microbes than an average public toilet seat. Warmth, moisture and constant contact with hands and lips create the perfect environment for bacteria, fungi and even biofilms to thrive.

How Dirty Do They Get? Much More Than You Think

A strawberry-ice Lost Mary vape swabbed over two weeks revealed explosive microbial growth within just 72 hours. By day three, researchers counted around 150,000 colony-forming units (CFUs) of germs—far above what’s normally found on a toilet. Many of the microbes identified, including E. coli, Staphylococcus, Enterococcus, and yeast, likely came from unwashed hands, contaminated surfaces or the user’s own mouth.

Why Hygiene Matters

Experts warn that regular cleaning is essential, as vapes collect germs the same way phones do—but with one big difference: we put vapes directly into our mouths. A quick wipe every two to three days with an alcohol-based cleaner can help prevent bacterial buildup. For devices with detachable parts, each piece should be cleaned separately.

A Growing Health Concern

With 5.4 million vapers in the UK, hygiene might be an overlooked health risk. Although vaping is considered less harmful than smoking, dirty devices can unknowingly expose users to bacteria linked to infections, oral issues and respiratory irritation. Good vape hygiene is now more important than ever.