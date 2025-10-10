A natural compound from the Stevia plant, stevioside, helps minoxidil penetrate the skin better — showing promising results for hair regrowth in new research.

Your morning cup of tea’s natural sweetener could one day double as a hair growth booster. Researchers have discovered that stevioside, a compound found in the Stevia plant, can significantly enhance the effectiveness of minoxidil, the go-to treatment for pattern baldness.

In a recent study published in Advanced Healthcare Materials, scientists found that when minoxidil was combined with stevioside in a dissolvable patch, it stimulated dormant hair follicles and triggered new hair growth in mice.

Understanding the Root of Hair Loss

Androgenetic alopecia, more commonly known as male pattern baldness or female pattern hair loss, affects millions globally. It occurs when hair follicles become overly sensitive to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) — a hormone that causes them to shrink over time. This leads to thinner strands, shorter growth cycles, and eventually, visible baldness.

While minoxidil remains one of the few proven treatments, it isn’t perfect. The drug doesn’t dissolve well in water and struggles to penetrate the skin effectively, which limits results for many users.

Stevioside: The Natural Booster Minoxidil Needed

The new study offers hope. When stevioside was added to the formula, minoxidil absorbed more easily through the skin, boosting its performance dramatically.

“Using stevioside to enhance minoxidil delivery represents a promising step toward more effective and natural treatments for hair loss,” said Dr. Lifeng Kang, co-corresponding author from the University of Sydney.

Researchers designed a dissolvable skin patch containing both stevioside and minoxidil. When applied to a mouse model of alopecia, the patch helped hair follicles re-enter the growth phase — producing visibly thicker and denser hair.

Toward Smarter, Gentler Hair Therapies

Improving how minoxidil is delivered could make hair regrowth treatments more efficient, requiring less frequent applications and fewer side effects. The findings suggest that natural enhancers like stevioside could transform how dermatologists approach hair loss — blending modern science with plant-based innovation.

If these results translate to humans, millions of men and women could soon have access to a simpler, more natural fix for baldness — powered by the sweetness of Stevia.