Physicists at the University of Colorado Boulder created the first time crystal visible to humans. Using liquid crystals that swirl endlessly under light, this breakthrough could transform anti-counterfeiting, data storage, and future technologies.

Physicists at the University of Colorado Boulder have achieved a groundbreaking milestone: creating a time crystal that humans can actually see. Unlike conventional crystals, which form fixed patterns in space, time crystals exist in constant motion, cycling endlessly like a looping GIF or perpetual motion machine.



What is a Time Crystal?



The concept of a time crystal was first proposed in 2012 by Nobel laureate Frank Wilczek. Traditional crystals, such as diamonds or salt, have atoms arranged in a fixed lattice structure in space. Wilczek’s idea was to create a crystal where the structure repeats in time instead of space, meaning its atoms or molecules would move continuously, even at rest.

While early attempts to build such crystals were largely theoretical, scientists have gradually approached the concept through quantum computing and advanced materials. The latest breakthrough, however, brings time crystals into the visible world.

How Scientists Made Visible Time Crystals



Together with physics professor Ivan Smalyukh, a fellow at the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI), Zhao published the findings on September 4 in Nature Materials. Led by Hanqing Zhao and Ivan Smalyukh at CU Boulder, the team used liquid crystals, the same type used in smartphone displays, to create visible time crystals. The researchers sandwiched a solution of rod-shaped liquid crystals between two glass slides coated with dye molecules.

Under normal conditions, the crystals remained mostly still. But when exposed to a specific type of light, the dye molecules shifted, causing the liquid crystals to form twisting kinks. These kinks interact with each other in a repeating cycle, generating complex, never-ending patterns that can be seen under a microscope—and under certain conditions, with the naked eye.

The patterns resemble colorful stripes that dance endlessly, much like a psychedelic tiger stripe, demonstrating the eternal motion of time crystals in real time.

The Science Behind the Movement

Smalyukh explains that the movement arises naturally from the interactions of the liquid crystal kinks. Even if the researchers slightly raised or lowered the temperature, the patterns persisted. “You shine a light, and the whole phenomenon emerges,” he says.

These dynamic patterns are more than just visually stunning—they offer insight into new phases of matter and could have a range of practical applications.

Potential Applications of Visible Time Crystals

The possibilities for this technology are wide-ranging:

Anti-counterfeiting: Governments could embed these time crystals in banknotes as a “time watermark,” allowing authenticity checks with simple light exposure.

Data storage: By stacking multiple layers of time crystals, researchers may develop novel ways to store large amounts of digital information.

Future technologies: Scientists anticipate applications in optical devices, sensors, and quantum systems, although much research is still needed.

“We don’t want to limit the applications yet,” Smalyukh says. “This is a platform for exploration, and the potential is enormous.”

Why This Discovery Matters

This is the first time a time crystal can be directly observed, providing a bridge between theoretical physics and practical, visible experimentation. It demonstrates that exotic phases of matter can be engineered using familiar materials like liquid crystals.

With further research, these visible time crystals could redefine how we approach data storage, security, and material science, marking a major milestone in both physics and engineering.