When Wilhelm Röntgen first discovered X-rays in 1895, he gave the world a powerful tool for looking inside the human body and examining materials in new ways. More than a century later, the basic principle behind those black-and-white scans remains largely the same. Now, researchers at Sandia National Laboratories believe they’ve taken a major step forward with a new approach that brings color and higher precision to X-ray imaging.

The method, called colorized hyperspectral X-ray imaging with multi-metal targets (CHXI MMT), uses patterned arrangements of different metals to generate a spectrum of X-ray “colors.” According to the team, this creates images that reveal details invisible to conventional scans.

Their findings were published on September 21, 2025, by Sandia National Laboratories, under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

From Black and White to Color

Traditional X-rays rely on shooting electrons at a single metal target, creating a beam of radiation that passes through an object. Dense materials like bone absorb more of the radiation, while softer tissues allow it to pass through—producing a familiar monochrome image. Though improved over the decades, the clarity of such images is still limited by how the X-rays are generated.

Sandia’s scientists redesigned the process by shrinking the focal spot of the X-ray beam. Instead of one solid target, they patterned the anode with microscopic dots of metals such as tungsten, gold, silver, molybdenum, and samarium. Each metal emits a slightly different X-ray “color” when struck by electrons.

By combining these signals with advanced detectors that can measure both the number and energy of individual photons, the team produces high-resolution, colorized images that not only show shape but also provide information about an object’s composition.

Sharper Images, Deeper Insights

“Instead of a flat black-and-white picture, we’re creating images that are far more precise and informative,” explained project lead Edward Jimenez. “This lets us capture subtle differences in structure and composition that were previously hidden.”

Materials scientist Noelle Collins added that the approach essentially opens a new dimension in imaging: “We’re stepping into a colored world where defects, densities, and even minute features stand out more clearly.”

Potential Game-Changer in Medicine

While the technology has obvious uses in security screening and industrial testing, the researchers are particularly excited about its medical potential. Detecting tiny changes in tissue—such as the earliest signs of cancer—could become easier and more accurate.

“In breast imaging, for example, microcalcifications can be very hard to distinguish,” said electronics engineer Courtney Sovinec. “With colorized X-rays, those details pop out more sharply, which could allow doctors to catch disease earlier.”

Jimenez noted that this sharper beam and richer data could give clinicians a better chance of spotting tumors before they spread: “The goal is earlier, more reliable detection that improves outcomes for patients.”

Beyond healthcare, the technology could improve airport security checks, enhance precision in manufacturing, and enable safer inspection of critical infrastructure. The innovation recently earned Sandia researchers an R&D 100 Award, highlighting its potential to reshape multiple industries.

“We’re just beginning to explore what this can do,” Collins said. “From diagnosing diseases faster to identifying threats more effectively, the applications are wide-ranging. Ultimately, it’s about creating a safer, healthier world.”