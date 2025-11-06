A new theory from the University of Ottawa suggests dark matter and dark energy may be illusions caused by weakening cosmic forces. By rethinking gravity, physicist Rajendra Gupta offers one equation that could rewrite how we understand the universe.

A groundbreaking study from the University of Ottawa challenges one of astronomy’s biggest mysteries — the existence of dark matter and dark energy. Physicist Rajendra Gupta proposes that these unseen forces might not exist at all. Instead, their apparent effects could simply arise from the universe’s fundamental forces gradually weakening over billions of years. The paper is published in the journal Galaxies.

Rethinking the Universe’s Hidden Forces

According to Gupta, as the universe expands, the strengths of forces like gravity slowly change. This weakening could make it appear as though some invisible energy is accelerating cosmic expansion — what we call dark energy — or adding extra gravitational pull around galaxies, which we interpret as dark matter.

A Single Equation for the Cosmos

Gupta’s new equation, which introduces a parameter called α, shows that these effects can arise naturally when constants like gravity evolve with time and space. It even reproduces galactic behaviors such as the unexpectedly fast rotation of outer stars — all without requiring mysterious dark matter halos.

Stretching the Universe’s Timeline

This unified model could solve long-standing puzzles, such as how massive galaxies formed so early in cosmic history. By effectively extending the universe’s developmental timeline, the theory explains the rapid growth of galaxies and black holes without invoking new particles or unknown physics.