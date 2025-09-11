Physicists at the University of Zurich developed a superconducting detector sensitive to dark matter particles smaller than electrons. The SNSPD captures faint photon signals, pushing the search for ultra-light dark matter into uncharted territory.

Physicists at the University of Zurich have developed a groundbreaking detector capable of sensing some of the universe’s most elusive particles: dark matter smaller than electrons. By detecting faint photon signals, the new device opens a window into previously uncharted territory in particle physics. The findings were announced by the University of Zurich on September 10, 2025, marking a major technological leap in dark matter research.

Probing the invisible universe

Dark matter makes up about 80% of the universe’s mass, yet its composition remains a mystery. Most experiments so far have focused on dark matter particles with masses similar to known elementary particles. Particles lighter than an electron have been nearly impossible to detect using traditional detectors, such as those based on liquid xenon.

The new device, an improved superconducting nanowire single-photon detector (SNSPD), allows researchers to probe particles with masses as low as one-tenth the mass of an electron, a range never explored before. “This is the first time we’ve been able to search for dark matter in such a low mass range,” said lead author Laura Baudis.

How the detector works

The SNSPD uses superconducting microwires that are extremely sensitive to incoming photons. When a photon strikes the wire, it slightly heats it, causing a brief loss of superconductivity. This generates a measurable electrical signal. The detector’s thin, planar design also allows it to sense tiny directional changes, helping distinguish potential dark matter events from background noise, as Earth moves through a “wind” of dark matter particles over the year.

The path forward

Researchers hope to further improve the detector’s sensitivity and eventually deploy it underground, where shielding from other radiation will enhance detection. These advancements could allow scientists to explore dark matter particles even smaller than those currently detectable and push the boundaries of our understanding of the cosmos.

“This new technology brings us closer to directly observing particles that have remained invisible for decades,” said Titus Neupert, co-author of the study.