Scientists at UEA and Oxford BioDynamics have developed a 96% accurate blood test for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, confirming its biological basis and offering new hope for diagnosis and treatment — including for long Covid.

For decades, millions suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) — also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) — have faced skepticism and misdiagnosis. Now, scientists at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Oxford BioDynamics have developed a groundbreaking blood test that can identify the condition with 96% accuracy.

The test detects unique DNA-folding patterns that form the biological “signature” of ME/CFS, finally confirming that the illness has a measurable, physical basis. Researchers say the discovery could also pave the way for diagnosing long Covid, which shares many of the same symptoms.

Validating the Experiences of Millions

“ME/CFS is a serious and often disabling illness characterized by extreme fatigue that isn’t relieved by rest,” explained Prof Dmitry Pshezhetskiy, who led the study at UEA’s Norwich Medical School.

He noted that many patients have been dismissed or told their condition was psychological. “With no definitive test, diagnosis was often delayed for years. Our work changes that,” Pshezhetskiy said.

The test offers a fast, reliable way to confirm a diagnosis, helping patients access early support and appropriate care. It could also be used to identify long Covid cases that mimic ME/CFS symptoms.

The Science Behind the Test

Developed using Oxford BioDynamics’ EpiSwitch® 3D Genomics technology, the test examines how DNA folds inside cells — a process that controls gene activity. Researchers compared blood from 47 ME/CFS patients and 61 healthy volunteers, uncovering a distinct 3D DNA pattern found only in those with the illness.

This epigenetic approach goes beyond genetics, identifying dynamic biological changes that occur during life. The test achieved 92% sensitivity and 98% specificity, showing exceptional precision in distinguishing affected individuals from healthy ones.

A Path Toward Better Care and Treatment

Beyond diagnosis, the findings may reveal biological pathways linked to inflammation and immune dysfunction — key factors in ME/CFS. Understanding these could guide the development of targeted treatments.

“This is a major step forward,” said Pshezhetskiy. “For the first time, we have a simple blood test that can reliably diagnose ME/CFS and potentially long Covid. It opens the door to more personalized, effective care for patients who have waited too long to be believed.”



The study, titled “Development and Validation of Blood-Based Diagnostic Biomarkers for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) Using EpiSwitch® 3-Dimensional Genomic Regulatory Immuno-Genetic Profiling,” was published in the Journal of Translational Medicine by BioMed Central.