Microplastics are in our blood, brains, and now our bones. A new study reveals how these tiny plastic particles could be harming your bone health. Learn about the potential link to osteoporosis and what it means for the future.

Every year, more than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced and used globally. This massive volume of plastic causes pollution in various environments, including beaches, rivers, and even the deepest parts of the ocean. Plastic not only harms the environment but also contributes to climate change. Scientists estimate that producing plastic generates around 1.8 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases annually.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, plastic pollution has broader consequences beyond the environment. There is increasing evidence that plastic in our daily lives may also negatively impact human health. Tiny plastic particles, known as microplastics, come from common items like curtains, furniture, and clothing. These small particles remain in the air we breathe, dissolve in our drinking water, attach to food, and can even come into contact with our skin. This means microplastics can enter the body through multiple pathways.

Recent studies have found microplastics inside human blood, brains, placentas, breast milk, and even within human bones.

What Did the Study Find?

A recent study, funded by FAPESP and published in the journal Osteoporosis International, reviewed 62 scientific articles on microplastics and bone health. It showed that microplastics can negatively affect bones in several ways. One significant effect is on bone marrow stem cells, which are essential for maintaining healthy bones. Microplastics can promote the growth of certain cells called osteoclasts, which naturally break down bone tissue through a process known as bone resorption. However, an excessive number of osteoclasts can damage bone tissue.

Animal studies have also raised concerns. They indicate that if osteoclasts age too quickly, it can weaken the structure of bones. In some instances, microplastics have been connected to halted bone growth in young animals.

Even though scientists have not yet fully understood how microplastics affect the strength of bones in humans, there is strong evidence that these particles can reach deep within the bones, such as the bone marrow, and disrupt essential processes there.

Why Is the Research Important

Professor Oliveira and his team are now initiating a new research project to investigate how exposure to microplastics could worsen bone diseases. They intend to study the impact of microplastics on the leg bones of rodents to gain more insights.

This research is particularly important because bone diseases, like osteoporosis, are becoming more prevalent worldwide, especially as populations age. The International Osteoporosis Foundation forecasts a 32% rise in fractures caused by osteoporosis by the year 2050.

It is well established that physical activity, a nutritious diet, and appropriate medication can play a significant role in preventing such problems. Despite this, there are still many unknowns, particularly regarding the potential impact of microplastics on bone health. Scientists are now looking into whether microplastics might be an overlooked environmental contributor to the rising rates of bone fractures. If this connection is confirmed, it could open up new ways to manage and prevent bone-related diseases in the future.