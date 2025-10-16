Scientist Avi Loeb suggests the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, speeding toward the Sun, could be alien technology. Researchers are studying its unusual orbit and traits to find out whether it’s a natural object or an artificial probe.

In early July, astronomers spotted a strange, fast-moving object racing toward the Sun. Named 3I/ATLAS, the celestial body immediately caught attention because of its unusual trajectory — one that clearly originated beyond our Solar System.

This marks only the third time in history that scientists have confirmed an interstellar visitor entering our neighborhood. Yet, 3I/ATLAS stands out even among these rare travelers for its speed, size, and mysterious behavior.

The fastest object ever seen in the Solar System

Data from telescopes show that 3I/ATLAS is hurtling through space at an extraordinary 245,000 kilometers per hour, setting a new record for the fastest-known object within the Solar System.

Early estimates suggest it could span up to 20 kilometers in diameter — far larger than previous interstellar visitors. Some researchers even speculate that the object may have formed before our Sun came into existence, making it a true relic of the early universe.

Could 3I/ATLAS be alien-made?

While most newly discovered cosmic objects turn out to be natural — made of rock, metal, or ice — 3I/ATLAS’s peculiar characteristics have prompted some scientists to consider a more exotic possibility.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and his team recently posted a provocative paper on the arXiv preprint server titled “Is the Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Alien Technology?” Although not yet peer-reviewed, the paper raises the question of whether this mysterious traveler could be an artificial probe.

Loeb, who previously argued that the first interstellar object, ʻOumuamua, might have been extraterrestrial in origin, points to 3I/ATLAS’s odd orbital path — one that brings it unusually close to Venus, Mars, and Jupiter — as a clue worth deeper investigation.

Why alien probes aren’t such a far-fetched idea

The concept of alien probes exploring the galaxy may sound like science fiction, but humanity has already done something similar. In the 1970s, NASA launched the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft, both of which have now ventured beyond our Solar System. The Pioneer 10 and 11 missions are not far behind.

If humans have sent messages and machines into deep space, it’s reasonable to wonder whether other civilizations, if they exist, might have done the same.

How scientists would detect an alien probe

But how could astronomers tell if 3I/ATLAS — or any other interstellar object — were truly alien-made?

The process begins with detection. Most objects in space don’t emit their own light; they’re visible only because they reflect sunlight. That means smaller or non-reflective objects, like a spacecraft, are hard to spot unless they’re relatively close to the Sun.

For comparison, the Voyager probes, each about ten meters wide, would likely remain invisible until they reached somewhere near the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Once an object is found, scientists would look for key signs of artificial origin:

Radio emissions – Potential evidence of communication signals.

Electrostatic discharges – Caused by sunlight hitting metal surfaces.

Controlled movement or propulsion – Signs that the object is maneuvering deliberately.

Stable orbit near Earth – A telltale indicator of intentional behavior, especially if the object slowed down or began collecting data.

In contrast, a natural origin would be supported by a visible gas tail, like that of a comet, or by the absence of any active signals.

A mystery that may never be solved

For now, 3I/ATLAS remains a mystery. There’s no firm evidence to confirm or deny whether it’s natural or artificial — and we may never know for sure.

Still, its discovery reminds scientists just how vast, ancient, and unpredictable our universe is. Each strange visitor from beyond offers a new opportunity to refine how we observe, analyze, and question the cosmos.

Whether 3I/ATLAS is an alien artifact or simply a fragment of interstellar ice, its journey through our Solar System invites us to look up — and wonder.