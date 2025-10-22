A high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet may protect brain health and boost energy, especially in women with the APOE4 gene linked to Alzheimer’s. Mizzou research highlights personalized nutrition as a key tool to prevent cognitive decline.

Could the secret to a sharper mind lie in the foods you eat? New research from the University of Missouri hints that a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet may help protect the brain, especially in women with a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Personalized Nutrition for Brain Health

Scientists at Mizzou are investigating how the ketogenic diet influences brain function, focusing on people carrying the APOE4 gene—the strongest known genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer’s. Their study in mice found that female mice with this gene showed improved brain energy and healthier gut bacteria when on a keto diet, compared to a high-carb diet. Interestingly, male mice did not show the same benefits, suggesting that gender plays a role in how the diet impacts brain health.

How Keto Fuels the Brain

Normally, the brain relies on glucose for energy. But for those with the APOE4 gene—especially women—glucose metabolism may be less efficient, potentially leading to cognitive decline over time. The ketogenic diet provides an alternative: ketones, which serve as a brain-friendly fuel source. This switch may help preserve brain cells and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s later in life.

A Precision Approach

"Instead of expecting one solution to work for everyone, it might be better to consider factors like genotype, gut microbiome, gender, and age," says Ai-Ling Lin, a professor at Mizzou’s School of Medicine. The researchers emphasize the value of “precision nutrition,” tailoring diets and interventions to each individual’s unique biology.

From Lab to Real Life

The study was conducted at Mizzou’s Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building, which allows researchers to move quickly from preclinical experiments to human trials. "We can do a lot of things in-house here that at other places we would have to outsource," Lin explains.

For doctoral student Kira Ivanich, the work is deeply personal. "When my grandmother got Alzheimer's, that sparked my interest in this topic. Being able to help preserve brain health is incredibly rewarding."

Their findings, published in the Journal of Neurochemistry, show that early interventions and personalized diets could hold real promise in slowing cognitive decline and protecting long-term brain health.

Eating a diet rich in healthy fats—think fish, eggs, nuts, seeds, and full-fat dairy—while minimizing carbs may offer more than just weight benefits. For some individuals, especially women genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s, it could be a powerful tool for keeping the brain young.