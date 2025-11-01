Discover the secret to healthy ageing. New research reveals a hidden blood molecule, CtBP2, that could slow ageing and promote a long life. Learn how this metabolic sensor may unlock the future of longevity.

Ageing impacts every part of the body, from the visible signs on the skin to the internal changes in organs. Scientists have long believed that ageing occurs in a coordinated manner, meaning that when one part of the body starts to age, other parts tend to follow. Now, new research from the University of Tsukuba in Japan has identified a molecule in the blood that may play a key role in slowing this process and promoting healthy ageing. The research was published in Nature Aging.

CtBP2: The Blood Molecule

The molecule, named CtBP2, first caught the attention of researchers while they were investigating the link between obesity and metabolism. CtBP2 functions as a sort of internal sensor, reacting to changes in the body's metabolic processes. Previous studies showed that individuals with obesity often have reduced CtBP2 activity, which can contribute to metabolic syndrome. Interestingly, when scientists activated CtBP2 in experiments, it seemed to improve metabolism and overall health.

In this recent study, the Tsukuba team examined how CtBP2 behaves within the body. They discovered that this molecule can actually be released into the bloodstream when activated. Once in the blood, it appears to help maintain smooth metabolic function. However, when CtBP2 activity decreases, the body's systems begin to weaken, which can speed up the ageing process and lead to various health issues. This supports the idea that ageing is not simply about one organ failing, but rather a process that affects the entire body.

Healthy Ageing and Long Life

To gain a deeper understanding, the researchers developed a method to measure CtBP2 levels in blood samples. They found that these levels naturally decrease as people age. Individuals from families with a history of long life consistently had higher levels of CtBP2. In contrast, people with severe diabetes complications had much lower levels, linking low CtBP2 to worse health outcomes.

These findings suggest that CtBP2 could serve as a biomarker, a measurable sign, for both biological ageing and general health. In the future, doctors might use blood tests to check CtBP2 levels as a way to assess how well someone is ageing at a cellular level.

The researchers believe this discovery could lead to new ways of promoting healthy ageing. If scientists can find a safe way to increase CtBP2 activity or encourage its release into the bloodstream, it might help slow down the decline associated with ageing and improve overall well-being.