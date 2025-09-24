New research reveals that faint magnetic fields from the early Universe helped shape the cosmic web. These ancient fields influenced how galaxies and stars formed, offering fresh insight into the Universe’s evolution.

Scientists have found that the earliest magnetic fields in the Universe were extremely weak, many billions of times less powerful than the magnet on your fridge. In fact, their strength was comparable to the very small magnetic signals generated by nerve cells in the human brain. However, despite their faintness, these ancient magnetic fields had a significant impact on how the Universe evolved.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The study was published in the journal Physical Review Letters. It was led by scientists from SISSA, the International School for Advanced Studies in Trieste, Italy, with contributions from experts at the Universities of Hertfordshire, Cambridge, Nottingham, Stanford, and Potsdam.

It also provides new insights into the early Universe, including how the first stars and galaxies began to form.

What Is the Cosmic Web and Why Is It Magnetic?

Cosmic web refers to the large-scale structure of the Universe, a vast network of filaments composed of galaxies and gas stretching across space. For a long time, scientists have known that the cosmic web is magnetic, especially near galaxies where magnetic fields are expected.

But what has puzzled researchers is why the regions between galaxies, which are relatively empty, are also magnetized. These weak magnetic fields in these distant areas have been difficult to explain.

Experts suggest that these magnetic fields could have been created billions of years ago. These early magnetic fields may have acted as the seeds that later developed into the magnetic cosmic web we see today.

Using a Quarter of a Million Computer Simulations

To test their theories, the team ran over 250,000 detailed computer simulations of the cosmic web. Vid Iršič, a co-author from the University of Hertfordshire, describes these as the most realistic and advanced simulations ever done on how early magnetic fields might have influenced the Universe.

By comparing the results of these simulations with actual observations, the researchers found that including these tiny primordial magnetic fields in their models made the cosmic web look more like what is observed through telescopes. This finding shows that although the first magnetic fields were incredibly weak, they still played an important role in shaping the formation of cosmic structures.

Magnetic Strength

One major outcome of this study is a new, much lower upper limit on how strong the primordial magnetic fields could have been. Earlier estimates suggested they might have been stronger, but this research shows that they were actually several times weaker.

Understanding the strength of these early magnetic fields helps scientists piece together what happened in the first moments after the Universe began.

Why It Matters

Scientists are optimistic that future observations, particularly those made by powerful new telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope, will provide further evidence to support their findings. They believe that these new limits on primordial magnetic fields not only help explain the cosmic web’s magnetism but also impact other theories about how the Universe’s structure formed and evolved.

This research is exciting because it shows how something incredibly weak could have had a major effect on the Universe’s development. By gaining a better understanding of these early magnetic fields, scientists are moving closer to answering some of the biggest questions about the Universe’s origin and evolution.