Scientists have discovered uneven underground heat beneath Greenland using advanced 3D models. This hidden heat affects ice sheet movement and improves predictions of future ice melt and global sea level rise linked to climate change.

Scientists have developed new three-dimensional models to show how heat is spread deep under Greenland and parts of northeastern Canada. This research, led by the University of Ottawa, helps explain how Greenland formed over millions of years and how its large ice sheet might continue to react to climate change.

The research team worked with scientists from the Netherlands and Denmark to collect information from satellites and ground-based measurements. They used this data to run hundreds of thousands of complex computer simulations on high-performance systems in Canada.

Heat Beneath Greenland

The findings show that the underground heat beneath Greenland is not evenly distributed. Some areas are significantly warmer than others, and these differences are connected to Greenland’s geological history. Millions of years ago, the island moved across a strong volcanic region close to Iceland. This movement caused long-lasting changes in the rock temperature and structure below the surface.

Understanding these underground temperature patterns helps scientists better understand how Greenland’s landmass developed and why certain areas behave differently today.

The temperature of the rocks under the ice affects how the ice sheet moves. Warmer ground can make ice slide more easily and change how the land beneath moves over time. These changes also influence how satellites detect movement on Earth’s surface and measure gravity.

If scientists don’t properly account for underground heat, it becomes harder to accurately interpret these satellite observations. This makes it more difficult to understand how fast the ice sheet is changing in response to rising global temperatures.

How Was the Study Done

To build their temperature models, the researchers looked at a variety of geophysical data, including seismic activity, gravity patterns, and heat flow from the Earth’s interior. By using all these data sources, they were able to create a more accurate and detailed picture of what is happening beneath Greenland.

This improved understanding helps strengthen models that predict how Greenland’s ice sheet may change in the future. By including underground heat in these calculations, scientists can more accurately estimate how much ice may melt and how much it could contribute to global sea level rise.

Overall, the study shows that what happens deep inside the Earth is closely linked to changes on the surface. By connecting geology with climate science, researchers can improve forecasts of sea level rise and help governments and communities prepare more effectively for future coastal impacts.