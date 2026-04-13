Chennai's ZUPPA has delivered over 500 STQC Certified cyber-secure 'Ajeet' drones to the Indian Army. This milestone boosts India's self-reliant defence, with drones meeting stringent cybersecurity and reliability benchmarks.

ZUPPA Geo Navigation Technologies, a Chennai-based leader in drone and navigation solutions, has delivered over 500 Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Certified cyber-secure 'Ajeet' series drones to the Indian Army over the past three months, marking a significant milestone in India's journey toward self-reliant and secure defense capabilities.

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STQC Certification and Deployment

The deployment follows the successful completion of rigorous certification processes aligned with the Indian Army's cybersecurity framework for unmanned systems. These drones have undergone comprehensive testing by the STQC Directorate, meeting stringent benchmarks for cybersecurity, reliability, and operational resilience. The certification process for drones closely parallels that required for CCTV cameras, as both aim to address comparable vulnerabilities identified in recent hacking incidents, the release said.

Cybersecurity in Modern Warfare

At a time when unmanned systems are increasingly central to modern warfare, the focus on secure-by-design technologies has become critical. ZUPPA's Ajeet series drones are engineered to address these evolving needs, combining robust cybersecurity architecture with high-performance capabilities tailored for defence applications.

"As drones become integral to modern defence strategies, cybersecurity is no longer optional; it is mission-critical," said Sai Pattabiram, Founder and MD, ZUPPA Geo Navigation Technologies. "With the increasing weaponisation of drones, ensuring cyber-secure unmanned systems is essential for safeguarding operations. Our focus has been on building indigenous platforms that are not only high-performing but also resilient, secure, and trusted for deployment in contested EW-saturated operational environments," he aded.

Indigenous Design and Capability Building

Designed and manufactured in India, the Ajeet series offers intuitive controls and operational ease comparable to leading global platforms, enabling frontline personnel to deploy them effectively across a range of mission scenarios, the release said.

Beyond hardware, ZUPPA has also enabled capability building on the ground, training Indian Army personnel to operate these drones both independently and in coordinated swarm formations using its indigenous 'Aatmanirbhar Swarm' software.

Global Benchmarks and Future Outlook

The company says, this milestone also reflects ZUPPA's continued focus on building globally benchmarked systems, supported by robust quality and manufacturing frameworks aligned with international aerospace and defence quality standards, including AS9100, ensuring high levels of product safety, risk management and manufacturing process standardisation, which ensures rapid scalability to meet surge demand requirements by design.

With increasing emphasis on secure, scalable, and intelligent unmanned systems, ZUPPA continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's defence ecosystem through innovation-led, indigenous solutions. (ANI)