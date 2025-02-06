Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to company's new identity; SEE viral ones

India's food and grocery delivery platform Zomato said on Thursday it will rename the company to "Eternal" and unveiled a new logo, a move that comes more than two years after it began using the new name internally.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using 'Eternal' (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," said Deepinder Goyal, the group CEO and co-founder of Zomato, said in a letter to shareholders.

"Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to. Because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox," Goyal added in his letter. "This isn’t just a name change; it is a mission statement. A reminder etched into our identity that we will endure — not because we are here, but because we need to get there," he added.

The name change announcement sparked an avalanche of memes online, with netizens reacting and even hilariously drawing comparison with Zomato's competitor Swiggy.

Take a look at the best memes

A user wrote, "For lazy ppl lyk me it was easy to find ZOMATO app in the last of the apps...abb search krna padega."

