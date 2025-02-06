‘Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam’: Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal

A controversy has erupted at Burdwan Medical College (BMC) as a senior faculty member overseeing academic affairs sounded the alarm over an attempt to undermine exam integrity.

A controversy has erupted at Burdwan Medical College (BMC) as a senior faculty member overseeing academic affairs sounded the alarm over an attempt to undermine exam integrity. In a call to a senior medical education official at Swasthya Bhawan, the faculty member revealed that a section of students demanded the right to cheat in their upcoming final-year MBBS examinations.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), a junior doctor, previously embroiled in the RG Kar protest, allegedly pressured BMC faculty members to permit certain students to carry mobile phones into the examination hall. When the faculty refused to compromise, he reportedly resorted to intimidation, threatening them with transfers.

The MBBS final-year examinations, administered by the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, are slated for March 3 across all medical colleges. With the stakes high, this blatant attempt to reintroduce unfair practices has sent shockwaves through the academic community.

"Such is the audacity of this junior doctor who was suspended by the health department, that a few months later, he starts threatening faculty members so that some of his disciples are allowed to cheat in the examination," said a faculty member at BMC.

Despite attempts to counsel the students and urge them to focus on their studies, the faculty member disclosed that the students dismissed these efforts outright. They allegedly declared their demand to cheat as non-negotiable, raising serious concerns about the future of medical education.

Meanwhile, chaos gripped the college campus as a faction of students staged an aggressive demonstration, laying siege to the principal’s office late into the night on Tuesday. They demanded the reinstatement of seven students who had been expelled from the hostel following the RG Kar protest. Reports suggest that while the primary agitators were final-year MBBS students, they roped in paramedical students to amplify the unrest.

The RG Kar shadow looms

The RG Kar controversy had previously exposed deep-seated irregularities in medical examinations, including rampant cheating, unauthorized cellphone usage inside exam halls, and even the arbitrary awarding of honor marks. The involvement of the same junior doctor in both incidents has sparked concerns about a systematic attempt to erode academic integrity.

"After the RG Kar incident, the health department took strong action against unfair means during examinations. The recent examinations, including those for postgraduates, were conducted very ethically, with strict vigilance by invigilators. But a handful of students are trying hard to bring back unfair means," remarked a junior doctor at BMC.

Health department sources confirm that reports of students attempting to game the system have surfaced from both BMC and North Bengal Medical College. Authorities are now doubling down on efforts to prevent history from repeating itself.

"At least one among the seven rusticated from the hostel had garnered honours in some subjects in previous examinations. Now, if the examinations are held in a fair manner, I doubt if the students will be able to clear the final examination. That is why they are trying to create trouble on campus. But the current administration is very strict and fair, and we hope it stays this way," said another junior doctor at BMC.

