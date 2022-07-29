Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swiggy adopts permanent work-from-anywhere policy for employees

    The firm stated in a statement that the decision was made based on team needs and input from various managers and workers who attested to the freedom and enhanced productivity working from home has offered them over the past two years.

    Swiggy adopts permanent work from anywhere policy for employees gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    On-demand delivery platform Swiggy on Friday announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for the majority of its employees. The firm stated in a statement that the decision was made based on team needs and input from various managers and workers who attested to the freedom and enhanced productivity working from home has offered them over the past two years. The corporate, core business functions, and technology teams will continue to operate remotely under the new strategy, converging once every three months for a week at their base site to foster in-person camaraderie. 

    Employees in partner-facing roles are however required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations. However, those who work in partner-facing positions must spend a few days each week in the office from their base locations.

    Also Read | Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    "Our goal is to provide employees as much latitude as possible within the bounds of their employment. While keeping our ears to the ground and observing local and worldwide talent trends, we also took the pulse of workers, managers, and leaders. Due to this, we permanently added the option for employees to work from anywhere, providing them with the comfort of flexible work and free time schedules wherever they may be," Girish Menon, Swiggy's HR Head, made the statement.

    "To establish a genuinely remote-first organisation, we will continue to actively engage in reinventing employee experience, innovations in work, and workplace experience," Menon added.

    Swiggsters are currently employed in 487 cities spread over 27 states and 4 union territories. According to the nature of their job, Swiggy was one of the first few startups to operate on a flexible working model for workers starting in 2020.

    Also Read | Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporarily suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Golden Hour -The First 60 Minutes: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare-snt

    Golden Hour -The First 60 Minutes: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

    GCPL unveils Godrej Magic Bodywash; ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as Brand Ambassador-snt

    GCPL unveils Godrej Magic Bodywash; ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as Brand Ambassador

    Here s how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping gcw

    Here's how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping

    5G spectrum auction At least Rs 1 5 trillion received so far 10th round of bidding underway on Day 3 gcw

    5G spectrum auction: At least Rs 1.5 trillion received so far, 10th round of bidding underway on Day 3

    Entrepreneur Anil Kumar- A true epitome of persistence and philanthropy-snt

    Entrepreneur Anil Kumar- A true epitome of persistence and philanthropy

    Recent Stories

    Coal Scam: Delhi Court convicts former coal secretary H C Gupta, others - adt

    Coal Scam: Delhi Court convicts former coal secretary H C Gupta, others

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Saudi Prince staying in world s most expensive home in Paris here is what we know about it gcw

    Saudi Prince staying in ‘world’s most expensive home’ in Paris, Here's what we know about it

    football Would like for Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona, says club President Joan Laporta

    Would like for Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona, says club President Joan Laporta

    NEET UG 2022 NTA likely to release answer key today Here s how to check gcw

    NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key today; Here's how to check

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon