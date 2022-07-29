Swiggy adopts permanent work-from-anywhere policy for employees

The firm stated in a statement that the decision was made based on team needs and input from various managers and workers who attested to the freedom and enhanced productivity working from home has offered them over the past two years.

On-demand delivery platform Swiggy on Friday announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for the majority of its employees. The firm stated in a statement that the decision was made based on team needs and input from various managers and workers who attested to the freedom and enhanced productivity working from home has offered them over the past two years. The corporate, core business functions, and technology teams will continue to operate remotely under the new strategy, converging once every three months for a week at their base site to foster in-person camaraderie.

Employees in partner-facing roles are however required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations. However, those who work in partner-facing positions must spend a few days each week in the office from their base locations.

Also Read | Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

"Our goal is to provide employees as much latitude as possible within the bounds of their employment. While keeping our ears to the ground and observing local and worldwide talent trends, we also took the pulse of workers, managers, and leaders. Due to this, we permanently added the option for employees to work from anywhere, providing them with the comfort of flexible work and free time schedules wherever they may be," Girish Menon, Swiggy's HR Head, made the statement.

"To establish a genuinely remote-first organisation, we will continue to actively engage in reinventing employee experience, innovations in work, and workplace experience," Menon added.

Swiggsters are currently employed in 487 cities spread over 27 states and 4 union territories. According to the nature of their job, Swiggy was one of the first few startups to operate on a flexible working model for workers starting in 2020.

Also Read | Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporarily suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities