Zomato employee rants over company's 'new policy' forcing overtime due to teammates' leave; post goes viral

Despite the backlash faced by prominent figures like Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Larsen & Toubro Infotech chairman SN Subrahmanyan over their controversial remarks on India’s work culture, it appears that many Indian managers and corporations have yet to take meaningful lessons from these controversies. Even after prolonged public criticism, some employers continue to disregard the fair treatment of their subordinates.

Highlighting this persistent issue, a Gurugram man, reportedly employed by Zomato, recently took to social media to vent about a contentious ‘new policy’ implemented at his branch. According to this policy, if one teammate takes leave, the remaining team members are required to compensate by working overtime.

“Zomato: Now Your teammate's Break is Your Overtime!” the man’s post read.

The man claimed to have worked at the company for seven months without any issues until the introduction of the controversial ‘new policy.’ So far, Zomato has not issued a response to the social media post or addressed the matter.

Additionally, Asianet Newsable could not independently verify the authenticity of the man’s allegations.

The post was shared on Reddit by a user with the handle ‘need_hell.’ Posted on Friday, it quickly gained traction, earning numerous upvotes from users.

What the Reddit post said

Hey, everyone I have to bring attention to this new policy being introduced by Zomato where "If Your Teammates Take a Break, You will have to Work Overtime"

This is particularly happening in the Zomato's Customer Delight Office in Gwal Pahari. Now, it's been 7 months since I joined Zomato as a Customer Service Associate. And the last 7 months has been really good, you listen to people abuses and refund their money casue of problems caused by restaurants and delivery partners (but hey that's what we are paid for).

But I am not paid to work another day or more hours, just cause one of my teammates chose to take an extra leave. I am doing my work for my salary. Already, we have a shift of 10 hours a day, 5 days a week. And on top of that I had to work more cause a person in my team chose to take an extra day off. Like seriously.

Idk may be my HR needs to stop looking at Narayan Murthy and Starts to look at her husband properly. Else, soon the company will face backlash from its own employees, and after hearing about this from my TL, I don't want to work here anymore, it's the pay that stops me from throwing a resignation at the stupid person face who thought this will improve the productivity in the company.

Please share this, so this comes into attention to people who could do something about it (Upper Mangement at Zomato).

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wide range of reactions. While most criticized the company, some speculated that the policy might be restricted to just one branch, with the CEO potentially unaware of the situation. Others encouraged the man to seek alternative employment and shared similar experiences of workplace issues.

“This happened back when I was a CSA. The operation manager imposed mandatory overtime for everyone without consultation. Needless to say, it backfired. Overtime is optional. You cannot be forced to work overtime,” one user commented.

“Write a resignation explaining clearly why you want to leave the organization, tag Deepinder in the email, and send it to the HR manager,” another suggested.

“Post this on anti-work. Hopefully, Zomato shares crash because of such stupidity,” added a third.

Discussions around working hours, India’s labour laws, and workplace toxicity have already taken over the internet for various reasons. From the ‘70 to 90-hour workweek’ debate to the infamous ‘staring at wife’ remark, multiple companies and entrepreneurs are facing intense backlash over issues of employee overwork and poor work culture.

