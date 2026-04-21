Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law, son, and a relative were arrested in Mumbai's Byculla for assaulting a family. The dispute reportedly began after a car splashed water on one of them. Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Arrest in Mumbai Assault Case

The father-in-law of former cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan, along with his son and another relative, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man and his family in Mumbai's Byculla area after a dispute triggered by a water splash from a car, police said on Sunday.

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According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place two days ago when a vehicle passing through a pothole splashed water onto one of the accused, following which the group allegedly attacked the man and his family.

The Byculla Police Station has arrested the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 118(2), 115(2), 324, 352, 351(2), and 3(5). One person is still absconding in the case, police said.

Police further stated that the action was initiated based on CCTV footage, witness statements, and recovery of weapons, including bamboo sticks and baseball bats, allegedly used in the assault. The accused were clearly identified from CCTV footage and corroborated by eyewitness accounts, Mumbai Police told the court. Further investigation is still underway.

Pathan Campaigns in West Bengal

This comes amid polling in West Bengal, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer on Saturday held a roadshow in support of the party's candidate from Kharagpur Sadar constituency for the West Bengal polls.

'Positive Response' for TMC

Speaking to the reporters, Yusuf Pathan said that the party is receiving a positive response, exuding confidence that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will return to power. "There is a positive environment here... There is a positive response from the people as well. Pradip Sarkar will win in this constituency, and Mamata Banerjee will come back to power," he said.

Defends Electoral Rolls

Speaking about Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral votes, Pathan highlighted Mamata Banerjee's stance against the deletion of voters."Mamata Banerjee fought for those whose names were omitted from the electoral list. A lot of people complained of having their names cut despite having the right documents," he said.

TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar is up against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who is seeking to repeat his 2016 performance, when he had managed to break the streak of 7-time Congress MLA Gyan Singh Sohanpal. (ANI)