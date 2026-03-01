YSRCP leaders condemned Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar over alleged remarks that killing former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would not be difficult. Meanwhile, Jagan Reddy accused current CM Chandrababu Naidu of 'credit theft' over a steel plant.

YSRCP Condemns Union Minister's Remarks

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Merugu Nagarjuna and Noori Fatima have strongly condemned remarks made by Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, terming them arrogant and irresponsible.

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The backlash follows a programme at VR Stadium in Guntur City, where the Union Minister allegedly stated that while it is not a major issue if Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, killing the former Chief Minister would not be a difficult task if necessary. YSRCP leaders condemning such remarks asserted that these provocative statements make him unfit for office.

According to the YSRCP state office, Pemmasani spoke recklessly due to the influence of money and power. They warned that if the lakhs of supporters of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were to respond, the Minister would be unable to withstand the backlash. The leaders further asserted that losing basic political decency and making such inflammatory comments reflects a failure to serve the public, cautioning that if such behaviour continues to cross limits, the people will respond strongly.

Spokesperson Joins Condemnation

Joining the condemnation, YSRCP National Media Spokesperson Shaik Mahaboob Sharief also criticised the language used by the Union Minister in Guntur. He remarked that it is highly inappropriate for a person in a Union Ministerial position to speak in a manner that incites society, particularly regarding the threat to kill a former Chief Minister.

YS Jagan Accuses CM Naidu of 'Credit Theft'

Earlier, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday strongly criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the latter of indulging in "blatant credit theft" and misleading people over the ArcelorMittal steel plant. Addressing a meeting with Addanki constituency leaders, local body representatives, and party cadres at the YSRCP central office, YS Jagan said that the groundwork for the steel plant was laid during his tenure and not by the present government.

YS Jagan stated that during his Davos visit in 2022, he had held discussions with Aditya Mittal (CEO, ArcelorMittal) and reached a preliminary understanding on setting up a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. He added that the company had also agreed to invest Rs 4,800 crore in the Greenko project in Kurnool and that multiple locations, including Nakkapalli, were shown to the company, which was finalised before the elections.

YS Jagan questioned why Chandrababu Naidu was not speaking about the Bulk Drug Park project in Nakkapalli, which was brought during his tenure after competing with several states. He alleged that the present government deliberately created land disputes, leading to the stagnation of the project and loss of potential investments and employment opportunities. He expressed confidence that public dissatisfaction with the present government would lead to its defeat in the next elections.