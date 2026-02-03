YSRCP spokesperson Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy condemns the rise in political violence in Andhra Pradesh, alleging TDP activists are attacking homes with petrol bombs while police remain passive under CM Chandrababu Naidu's influence.

YSR Congress Party official spokesperson Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy criticised that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a dangerous rise in political violence, with houses being attacked and even targeted with petrol bombs, creating fear among families.

He said TDP activists are allegedly entering homes and intimidating women and children, all while police remain passive. According to him, attacks on YSRCP leaders' residences are happening without any meaningful police intervention, and even the intrusion into former minister Ambati Rambabu's house was watched live without action.

Spokesperson Alleges Political Pressure and Past Controversies

He stated that some sections of the police were acting under political pressure from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He further claimed that since Lokesh took on greater political responsibility, "Red Book rule" has turned into "bloodshed," and that political leaders and their properties now lack security in the state.

Referring to the Tirumala laddu controversy, he said Naidu had falsely alleged the presence of animal fat, while a CBI-linked report found no adulteration. He also recalled past speeches where Naidu and Pawan Kalyan used harsh language against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders.

Rachamallu urged the public to question both TDP leaders and the police over their conduct, warning that continued inaction would further erode public safety and democratic norms.

YSRCP Demands Central Intervention Amid Attacks

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has demanded deployment of central forces in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of alleged unabated politically driven arson and vindictive attacks on opposition leaders' residences.

Attack on Ambati Rambabu's Residence

This comes a day after the former minister Ambati Rambabu's house and office were allegedly attacked by a group of TDP workers.

Ambati Rambabu has been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody over the alleged remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP leaders have condemned the attack on Ambati Rambabu, accusing CM Chandrababu Naidu of the "violence and lawlessness" in the state. (ANI)