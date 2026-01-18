YSRCP leader Sudhakar Babu attacked AP CM Naidu, calling his NTR tribute "cynical politics." Babu accused Naidu of betraying NTR, diverting from Dalit atrocities, and pushing the state into a debt trap, warning the coalition's days are numbered.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party leader Sudhakar Babu launched an attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, stating that he has no moral right to speak about violence or ethics, and that his speech at (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) NTR's death anniversary meeting reflected the lowest form of cynical and inhuman politics.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, he claimed that Chandrababu's sudden "love" for NTR is nothing but political drama by the very person who betrayed NTR, removed him from office, humiliated him publicly, and denied his own family their political space, as per the release.

YSRCP lists government's failures

Babu accused the government of using NTR's name to divert attention from the collapse of law and order, Dalit atrocities, liquor and gambling scandals during Sankranti, and the absence of welfare schemes. He said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy never opposed Amaravati as the capital but only questioned the massive, unexplained expenditure, pointing out that thousands of crores were spent without basic infrastructure.

He alleged that Chandrababu walked away from Hyderabad to escape legal trouble, has nothing concrete to show even today, and is indulging in credit theft over projects initiated earlier. He claimed that the State is being pushed into a debt trap, drugs and liquor mafias are flourishing, and Dalits are being targeted while welfare has vanished. Warning the coalition government, he said its days are numbered and asserted that whenever elections are held, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will return as Chief Minister.

'Government killing' of party activist alleged

Earlier, he also called the alleged murder of party activist Salman of Pinnelli village in Gurazala constituency a "government killing". Addressing the media, Babu alleged that hundreds of party workers continue to live outside their villages due to threats by ruling party leaders and local police.

He added that Salman was brutally beaten to death with iron rods.

State-wide protests announced

He announced that protests would be organised in district headquarters across the state in association with Dalit organisations. The YSRCP leader said that the attacks against Dalits have increased ever since the coalition came to power.

He alleged that "Dalit welfare schemes have been halted, while Dalit families are being terrorised through violence, social boycotts, and political intimidation."

Naidu pays tribute to NTR

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid profound tributes to legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 30th death anniversary, remembering him as a towering figure who transformed both cinema and politics in the state.

In a post shared on X, Naidu described NTR as an "epochal figure" and a champion of Telugu self-respect. "On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the cause of creation, the epochal figure, the treasure of the poor, 'Annam' Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, I offer my profound tribute to that great soul. Shining as a pole star in the cinematic firmament and emerging as an invincible warrior in the political Kurukshetra, 'Annam' NTR is a heroic and noble soul who rewrote the history of generations. He who fought to elevate the self-respect of the Telugu people to the heights of the sky is one worthy of our morning remembrance," Naidu wrote. (ANI)