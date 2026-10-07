YSRCP leader Chelluboyina Venugopal Krishna accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of creating a 'political drama' over its promise of 34% BC reservation, urging them to secure it through legislation instead of blaming the YSRCP.

Former Minister and YSRCP leader Chelluboyina Venugopal Krishna said the Chandrababu Naidu government had opened another political drama in Delhi over 34 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), despite having promised in its manifesto to conduct local-body elections with that quota.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, he said the coalition government itself was responsible for fulfilling the promise. He rejected the TDP’s earlier claim that YSRCP was responsible for reducing BC reservation from 34 per cent to 24 per cent, stating that the elections were conducted in accordance with court orders.

Call for Legal Action Over 'Political Drama'

Venugopal Krishna said the government was fully aware that reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling required a legally sustainable route and could not be achieved merely through a Government Order (GO). He questioned whether the Rajiv Ranjan Mishra Commission report had been placed before the court and whether legislation had been enacted on its recommendations.

“If the government is genuinely committed to 34 per cent BC reservation, it must use its position as an NDA partner at the Centre to secure the necessary legislation in Parliament and, if required, constitutional protection through the Ninth Schedule,” he said.

'Stop Shifting Blame to YSRCP'

He questioned whether Ministers Atchannaidu, Kolusu Parthasarathy and Anagani Satya Prasad had gone to Delhi to secure BC rights or merely to defend Chandrababu’s political strategy.

Venugopal Krishna said BC reservation must be secured as a legal right rather than through GOs, publicity campaigns and Delhi visits.

He said BC youth now understood the difference between genuine legal action and political announcements, and warned the coalition against shifting responsibility onto YSRCP instead of using its influence at the Centre to deliver the promised 34 per cent reservation.

(ANI)