YSRCP Accuses Coalition Govt of Vindictive Politics

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) strongly condemned the vindictive attitude of the coalition government, alleging it is piling numerous cases against political adversaries to keep them jailed for as long as possible. Speaking to the media on Monday, party spokesperson Putaa Siva Sankar said the coalition government has been reopening old cases and filing false complaints across multiple locations.

Tirupati Laddu Controversy and False Cases

"Though the Central labs had clearly pointed out that there is no animal fat in the ghee used for Tirupati laddu, Chandrababu has been trying to drag God into political controversy and file cases against Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh and others, as he is unable to digest the fact that they were exposing wrong points of the coalition government," he said.

An old case of resentment against medical colleges has been reopened against Ambati Rambabu, an act of vindictiveness, he said, adding that more than 36 cases have been filed against him. Chandrababu's lies about the Tirupati laddu were exposed, and TDP has unleashed attacks on YSRCP leaders.

'Sheer Violation of Human Rights'

The coalition has been filing cases against the victims and putting them in jails, which has become the trend of the government. The perpetrators of violence have been let off while the victims are being jailed and are being shifted from one place to another, he said, adding that it isa sheer violation of Human Rights and fundamental rights. (ANI)