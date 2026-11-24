YSRCP leader Ravindra Reddy has demanded the immediate release of 493 crore in pending wages for labourers, accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of ignoring the plight of workers amidst a declared drought across 413 state mandals.

YSRCP Demands Immediate Payment Of 493 Crore In Unpaid Wage Arrears

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): YSRCP Panchayat Raj Wing Andhra Pradesh President Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy demanded immediate clearance of Rs 493 crore, alleging pending employment guarantee wages and accusing the coalition state government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of failing to support agricultural labourers amid worsening drought conditions.

Addressing the media at YSRCP headquarters, he claimed that the government had already declared 413 mandals, covering 62% of the state, drought-affected in October. Yet, labourers remain unpaid for months, according to a release. He claimed that the pending amount includes Rs 132 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for April to June and Rs 361 crore under the VB G RAM G scheme introduced on July 1. Despite the statutory requirement to pay wages within 15 days, the government has failed to act, he said.

Ravindra Reddy questioned Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan over the whereabouts of Rs. 992 crore from the 15th Finance Commission funds. Of the Rs 1,026 crore released in January, only Rs. 34 crore reached local bodies, he alleged, adding that workers at drinking water projects in Anantapur have also remained unpaid for seven to eight months. He questioned whether the government was rushing local body elections, without completing SIR, to gain control over nearly Rs. 12,000 crore expected under the 16th Finance Commission. He demanded additional central assistance for drought-hit mandals, immediate employment opportunities, drinking water facilities for villages and livestock, and accountability for funds meant for rural development.