YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh of obstructing the opposition from filing nominations. He alleged that CM Chandrababu Naidu is using police for intimidation out of fear of electoral defeat.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday accused the ruling TDP-led coalition in Andhra Pradesh of obstructing opposition candidates from filing nominations, alleging that the move stemmed from its fear of electoral defeat.

'Chandrababu scared of imminent defeat'

Addressing the media in Tadepalli, Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was using the police to intimidate the opposition and prevent its candidates from filing nomination papers. “Chandrababu is scared of imminent defeat, which is the reason why he has been orchestrating the intimidation through police and trying to stop the opposition from filing nominations,” he said.

He claimed that similar incidents had occurred in Punganur, Tirupati and Kadapa, where the police allegedly sided with the ruling party and attempted to drive away opposition representatives, depriving them of the opportunity to file nominations. “It has happened at Punganur, Tirupati, Kadapa and elsewhere, with police siding with the ruling party and trying to drive away the opposition, depriving it of filing papers,” he said.

'A mockery of democracy'

Reddy alleged that the administration’s refusal to accept nominations from opposition candidates had undermined the democratic process. He said YSRCP MPs had cooperated with officials, but the administration had failed to receive their nomination papers. Describing the situation as a mockery of democracy, the YSRCP leader rejected allegations that the opposition was responsible for attacks, claiming that the evidence pointed towards the TDP and its administration. He further alleged that probable candidates were being kidnapped and subjected to intimidation and threats, raising questions about the possibility of conducting free and fair elections under the prevailing circumstances. “The present system is a mockery of democracy, and accusing the Opposition of attacks is a weak argument as all evidence is pointing towards TDP and its administration. Our Party MPs were cooperating with officials while the administration has failed to take the nominations, which shows the intent of the Government,” Reddy added.

TDP pursuing 'calculated move'

Referring to the attack on Mithun Reddy, Reddy accused sections of the media perceived by the party as friendly to the TDP of presenting the incident differently. He claimed that the ruling party was pursuing a calculated strategy because it had lost the confidence of the people. “The attack on Mithun Reddy and the friendly media of TDP projecting otherwise shows that the ruling party is going ahead with a calculated move as it has lost people's confidence,” he said.

YSRCP vows to continue fight

Despite the alleged intimidation, Reddy asserted that the YSRCP would continue its political fight, stating that the party remained undeterred by the threats and maintained that the people stood with it. “YSRCP is, however, undeterred by such threats and will take the fight forward as people are with us and we are with the people,” Reddy said.

The YSRCP State Coordinator said the party was exploring all available options and avenues to expose what he described as the TDP’s mala fide intentions. He also appealed to officials to ensure that the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner. Reddy warned that officials found responsible for wrongdoing would have to face the consequences. “We are exploring all options and avenues to expose the mala fide intention of TDP and appeal to the officials to conduct the polls in a free and fair manner, and those erring officials will have to face the consequences,” he said. (ANI)