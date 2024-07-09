Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Youth won't accept defeat till last ball': PM Modi recalls India's T20 WC success in Moscow address (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Tuesday, reflected on India's recent triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024, emphasizing the resilience and spirit of the country's youth. 

    Youth won't accept defeat till last ball PM Modi recalls India's T20 WC success in Moscow address (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Tuesday, reflected on India's recent triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024, emphasizing the resilience and spirit of the country's youth. He remarked, "Before 2014, we had sunk into the depths of despair."

    The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of India's victory in the T20 World Cup, connecting it to a broader narrative of determination and perseverance.

    Also read: PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH)

    "Today, the country is full of self-confidence and this is the biggest asset of India. You too must have celebrated the victory in the recent T20 World Cup...The real story of winning the World Cup is also the journey of victory. Today's youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment," PM Modi said amidst applauses.

    PM Modi's reference to the T20 World Cup triumph came days after an ocean of fans flooded Mumbai's Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium for Team India's historic victory parade. Rohit Sharma, at 37 the oldest member of the victorious squad, led his team through the adoring crowds, reminiscent of his early days in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

    Team India clinched their second T20 World Cup title on June 29 after defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling final. Following the win, PM Modi had lauded Rohit Sharma and Co. on X stating, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC."

    The team on Thursday also engaged in a celebratory gathering with PM Modi to commemorate their historic win at his residence in Delhi upon their arrival from Barbados. PM Modi enthusiastically interacted with members of the victorious T20 World Cup team, including Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, among others.

    Also read: 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Indian diaspora chant during PM Modi's Moscow address (WATCH) 

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH)

    Bengaluru BMTC bus with 30 onboard catches fire, alert driver saves passengers (WATCH) gcw

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus with 30 onboard catches fire, alert driver saves passengers (WATCH)

    Kerala: Kozhikode man defrauded of Rs 4 point 8 crore in fake stock trading app scam anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode man defrauded of Rs 4.8 crore in fake stock trading apps

    Modi hai toh mumkin hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai Indian diaspora chant during PM Modi's Moscow address (WATCH) snt

    'Modi hai toh mumkin hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Indian diaspora chant during PM Modi's Moscow address (WATCH)

    GOOD news for Maruti, Toyota, Honda car buyers! Uttar Pradesh government scraps registration tax on hybrid vehicles gcw

    GOOD news for car buyers! Uttar Pradesh government scraps registration tax on hybrid vehicles

    Recent Stories

    How much gold jewellery can Indians keep at home? RKK

    How much gold jewellery can Indians keep at home?

    PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH)

    Anant Amabni, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Nita Ambani wears antique gold outfit with diamond jewellery RKK

    Anant Amabni, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Nita Ambani wears antique gold outfit with diamond jewellery

    Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru south district DyCM DK Shivakumar and team submit petition to CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru south district: DyCM DK Shivakumar and team submit petition to CM Siddaramaiah

    Bengaluru BMTC bus with 30 onboard catches fire, alert driver saves passengers (WATCH) gcw

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus with 30 onboard catches fire, alert driver saves passengers (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon