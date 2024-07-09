'Youth won't accept defeat till last ball': PM Modi recalls India's T20 WC success in Moscow address (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Tuesday, reflected on India's recent triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024, emphasizing the resilience and spirit of the country's youth.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of India's victory in the T20 World Cup, connecting it to a broader narrative of determination and perseverance.

"Today, the country is full of self-confidence and this is the biggest asset of India. You too must have celebrated the victory in the recent T20 World Cup...The real story of winning the World Cup is also the journey of victory. Today's youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment," PM Modi said amidst applauses.

PM Modi's reference to the T20 World Cup triumph came days after an ocean of fans flooded Mumbai's Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium for Team India's historic victory parade. Rohit Sharma, at 37 the oldest member of the victorious squad, led his team through the adoring crowds, reminiscent of his early days in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

Team India clinched their second T20 World Cup title on June 29 after defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling final. Following the win, PM Modi had lauded Rohit Sharma and Co. on X stating, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC."

The team on Thursday also engaged in a celebratory gathering with PM Modi to commemorate their historic win at his residence in Delhi upon their arrival from Barbados. PM Modi enthusiastically interacted with members of the victorious T20 World Cup team, including Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, among others.

