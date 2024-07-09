'Modi hai toh mumkin hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Indian diaspora chant during PM Modi's Moscow address (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a stirring address to the Indian diaspora in Moscow, Russia, highlighting India's rapid development and global achievements over the past decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a stirring address to the Indian diaspora in Moscow, Russia, highlighting India's rapid development and global achievements over the past decade. Speaking passionately, Modi emphasized the transformative changes witnessed across various sectors in India, resonating deeply with the gathered audience.

"The world is surprised to see the pace of development that the country has achieved in the last 10 years. When people from the world come to India, they say 'Bharat badal raha hai'. They are clearly able to see the transformation of India, the reconstruction of India," Modi proclaimed, as he recounted India's strides in infrastructure, technology, and international diplomacy.

He pointed out India's successful hosting of global events like the G20 summit and the monumental expansion of its airport network and electrification of railway lines.

"When India organises successful events like G20, the world speaks in one voice, 'Bharat badal raha hai'. When India doubles the number of its airports in just 10 years, the world says, 'Bharat badal raha hai'. When India electrifies more than 40,000 kilometres of railway lines in just 10 years, the world also realises the power of India, they say the country is changing," PM Modi said.

During Modi's address, the Indian diaspora enthusiastically chanted "Modi hai toh mumkin hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai," reflecting their admiration and support for Modi's leadership and India's progress under his governance. The atmosphere was charged with patriotism and pride as Modi acknowledged the contributions of Indians living abroad in India's journey of growth and development.

"Today when India builds the world's tallest railway bridge, world's tallest statue, the world says, India is changing and how is India changing because India trusts the support of its 140 crore citizens, trusts the support of Indians spread across the world. Because 140 crore Indians now want to fulfil the dream of making India a developed country by taking a resolution. Today my Indian brothers and sisters who live in different parts of the world are proud of the achievements of your motherland. I just want to ask you, has the world's perspective towards you changed or not? Today 140 crore Indians believe in solving the problems that have been going on for decades," he said during his address amidst chants of Modi, Modi.

Prime Minister Modi embarked on a two-day, high-profile visit to Russia on Monday to conduct the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin, marking his first trip since the onset of Moscow's Ukraine invasion.

Last evening, President Putin hosted a private dinner for the Indian prime minister at his residence in Novo-Ogarevo, situated on the outskirts of Moscow.

According to sources, the prime minister's visit aims to promote economic cooperation, particularly in energy, trade, manufacturing, and fertilizers.

Upon arriving in Moscow, Modi expressed anticipation for advancing bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge sectors, emphasizing that stronger ties between India and Russia will significantly benefit their respective populations.

In his departure statement, the prime minister highlighted India's intent to play a supportive role in fostering a peaceful and stable region, alluding to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

During discussions, Modi is set to appeal for an end to the recruitment of Indian nationals as support personnel for the Russian military, with efforts focused on repatriating those currently engaged in such roles.

This visit marks Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, his initial visit since the commencement of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, and his first as prime minister in his third term.

