Younger generation at the forefront of connecting India to world: Jaishankar lauds Indian youth

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the diaspora's identity is heavily influenced by how closely it is linked to its roots and that India's efforts have been to encourage greater exposure to its culture and traditions on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

In Indore, while addressing Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) programme as part of the three-day PBD convention, Jaishankar said that youth living overseas now have many more opportunities than they did previously.

"Be it through technology startups, the younger generation is at the forefront of connecting India to the rest of the world. Our goal is to provide maximum support to the diaspora. We intend to focus on grievance redressal via online mechanisms. I am confident that Indian youth, both at home and abroad, will propel the country's growth to new heights. We strive to create a better and non-discriminatory workplace," said EAM S Jaishankar.

"India has the world's largest diaspora," said Jaishankar. According to Jaishankar, the intensity of our bonds within the global community makes us special. This is a time when we are increasingly confident about our prospects and want to connect with the rest of the world.

"We take pride in that centres of faith are expanding overseas and serve the purpose of inculcating values, promoting culture, and nurturing traditions. I believe the one in Abu Dhabi has attracted people's interest in particular," he said.

A diaspora's identity is heavily influenced by how closely it is linked to its roots, said the minister.

"Our efforts have been to encourage diaspora exposure to Indian culture and traditions. Many, in fact, most of our embassies offer yoga, dance, and music classes, and we have asked them to support and facilitate community functions and collective activities," the minister continued.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, and Australia's Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas were present and also addressed the event.

Referring to Indore's famous food items, Jaishankar, Chouhan, and Thakur invited guests to the city's Sarafa Bazar and '56 Dukan' market areas, which serve mouth-watering dishes.

