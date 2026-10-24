Amit Sabharwal was shot dead in Amritsar after a dispute over a parked scooter. Police have launched an investigation to trace the three accused brothers as political leaders criticize the state's law and order situation.

Tragic Incident in Amritsar

A young man, identified as Amit Sabharwal, was shot dead outside his home in Amritsar's Anand Avenue after an argument over a parked scooter, police said. No arrests have been made so far.

Gate Hakima Police Station SHO Baljinder Singh said police were informed the previous night by the victim's father, Sunil Sabarwal. Police said that the victim was shot about 5 to 6 rounds from a pistol. "We received information last night from Sunil Sabarwal that his son, along with a friend, arrived outside their home and their Activa scooter was parked outside. Just then, three individuals, Abhi Shah, Sunny Shah, and Hritik Shah, who are brothers and residents of the same neighbourhood, arrived. They asked for the Activa to be moved to the side. An argument ensued between them. Following the argument, Abhi Shah fired about five to six rounds from a pistol at Amit Sabarwal, resulting in his death."

Police Investigation and Political Backlash

The SHO said police were examining the footage of the incident. "No arrests have been made yet. Raids are being conducted, and the perpetrators will soon be apprehended and put behind bars," he said.

The killing has triggered a political row. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, in a post on X, said law and order had "completely collapsed" in Punjab. "The brazen murder of young Amit Sabharwal in Amritsar's Anand Avenue, shot 5-6 times in broad daylight, is spine-chilling," he said. Bittu asked when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, would take responsibility. "As the state's Home Minister, when will Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann take responsibility for this rampant bloodshed? Stop the hollow claims and PR gimmicks—prioritise safeguarding the lives of the people of Punjab. When citizens are not safe even outside their own doorsteps, it exposes the absolute failure of the administration. The culprits must be arrested without delay and given exemplary punishment," Bittu said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also attacked the state government in a post on X. He alleged that people are dying while the Home Minister remained asleep. "Bodies riddled with bullets are falling across Punjab at all hours, while Home Minister Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann remains intoxicated by deep sleep!" Majithia said. Majithia claimed Sabharwal was shot in the forehead and asked, "Is this your 'Rangla Punjab'?" He accused Mann of focusing on serving Delhi leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia instead of Punjab's security. "Punjab needs security, not goon rule!" he said.

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