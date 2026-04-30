SP's Mata Prasad Pandey slammed CM Yogi Adityanath over the Women's Reservation Bill session, calling BJP 'liars'. In contrast, expelled SP MLA Pooja Pal praised the CM and condemned her former party for opposing the bill.

SP Leader Slams Yogi Adityanath

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party MLA Mata Prasad Pandey on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he did not mention anything regarding the data presented by the Samajwadi Party members during the special session on the Women Reservation Bill. Speaking to ANI, he called the BJP leaders "liars who present their views in a wrong manner."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"He (the Chief Minister) did not say anything about the data presented by our party members. The rule is that whoever puts forward any kind of proposal also responds to everyone in the end, but nothing like that happened. BJP people are liars and present their views in the wrong manner," he said.

Expelled MLA Praises CM, Condemns SP

Meanwhile, expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal welcomed the special session, saying that it is a relief to every woman in the State after the Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass. She praised CM Yogi Adityanath, saying that this is an attempt to protect women's rights. She also condemned the Samajwadi Party leaders who have been opposing the Bill.

"When the Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass, every woman in the state felt angry. Today, through a special session, a day was held to honour women's rights. This is an effort by the Chief Minister to protect the rights of those women for whom this bill was not passed. I want to condemn the party members who opposed this bill," she said.

"The Prime Minister must be thinking that people from all parties will support the reservation bill being brought for the women of the country and the state. Somewhere, all opposition parties worked to deprive them of their rights. Their true face has been exposed," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said, "Today, there was a debate on women empowerment through the Assembly and how they can be given participation in every field of society. Everyone expressed their views peacefully."

The special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed the censure motion against the opposition on the Women's Reservation Bill. (ANI)