Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue of Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi, an epitome of courage, sacrifice, and self-respect, on her martyrdom day on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering at Pasi Swabhiman Diwas, CM Yogi said that the role of countless heroes and women in India's freedom struggle is unforgettable, and in this context, Lucknow holds a special place. He noted that Uttar Pradesh was the epicentre of the First War of Independence in 1857, according to the release. He further said, "The revolt was sparked by Mangal Pandey in Barrackpore, carried forward by Dhan Singh Kotwal in Meerut, and led heroically in Jhansi by Maharani Lakshmibai. In Bithoor, Tatya Tope gave the uprising further strength."

A Tribute to Courage: Remembering Uda Devi and Other Heroes

The Chief Minister also recalled Begum Hazrat Mahal, describing her as an immortal warrior who, along with Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi and others, fought valiantly to drive out foreign rulers. He said Uda Devi remains a source of inspiration not just for women, but for every Indian.

He said that on November 16, 1857, Uda Devi climbed a peepal tree in Sikanderbagh, Lucknow, and fought back against foreign rule with extraordinary bravery, reportedly killing 36 British soldiers. Her name, he said, has been etched permanently in history. Uda Devi's sacrifice teaches us that when injustice grows, resistance must grow even stronger. Through her actions, she inspired revolutionaries and the youth to stand against oppression.

Preserving Heritage and Inspiring Future Generations

CM Yogi further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh is honouring and preserving the state's heritage. He added, "Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been developed in Varanasi, and the grand temple of Lord Ram has been constructed at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya."

He recalled his visit to Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort and said the government has approved its beautification and the installation of a light-and-sound show to ensure future generations learn from the legacy of the region's warriors, including Maharaja Lakhan Pasi, Satan Pasi, Cheeta Pasi, Bijli Pasi, Raja Gangabaksh Rawat, and Veera Pasi. Several old forts are being restored and developed into centres of inspiration for youth.

The Chief Minister said the state government has incorporated the contributions of every revolutionary and martyr into the school curriculum. An additional book has been introduced through the Basic Education Council, and the syllabus has been expanded at local, regional, and state levels so that students in every class learn about India's great personalities.

Empowering Nari Shakti

He also highlighted the government's initiatives to empower women and enhance their security. Over the past eight years, the government has recruited 2,19,000 police personnel, with 20% of the positions reserved for women. Three new women's PAC battalions have been established, one in Lucknow named after Uda Devi, one in Gorakhpur named after Jhalkari Bai Kori, and one in Badaun named after Avanti Bai Lodhi. These brave women, he said, played a decisive role in India's struggle for freedom and demonstrated the immense courage and strength of Nari Shakti.

Commitment to Social Upliftment and Equality

CM Yogi said that the foreign rulers deliberately pushed several communities to the margins because they had stood up for the nation's revolution. When any community is cut off from the mainstream, it inevitably falls behind; this is what happened to the Scheduled Castes and the Pasi community.

He added that the double-engine government is working in mission mode to develop a grand memorial and cultural centre dedicated to Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in Lucknow. Arrangements are also being strengthened to provide scholarships for research and higher education to students from the Scheduled Caste community.

Educational and Financial Support

The Chief Minister informed that work on establishing 109 Sarvodaya Schools across 62 districts is either completed or progressing rapidly. The government has also ensured full facilities, including residential arrangements, through the Ashram schools. Marking the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Atal Residential Schools have been set up in all 18 divisions. Children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as children of labourers, are being provided with free lodging, nutritious meals, and modern education in these schools.

He stated that the state government is distributing Rs 9,600 crore in scholarships to more than 32.49 lakh pre-matric students and approximately 90 lakh post-matric students from the Scheduled Castes. Additionally, under the Anusuchit Jaati Abhyudaya Yojana, coaching facilities for competitive examinations are being made available in every district.

CM Yogi reiterated that the government is fully committed to the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said that respecting women and uplifting the underprivileged remain core priorities of the double-engine government. Brave women like Uda Devi, Avanti Bai, and Jhalkari Bai exemplify the power of Nari Shakti. The government, he added, will continue to honour all those who contributed to India's freedom struggle and national defence, while ensuring that the present generation becomes self-reliant.

