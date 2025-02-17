Yogi Govt to illuminate underprivileged homes with solar energy under PM Awas Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing the lives of PMAY-G and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana-Gramin beneficiaries by providing key amenities like solar lighting, free electricity, LPG connections, and improved infrastructure. This initiative aims to provide a dignified and self-reliant life for every needy family by 2025.

Yogi Govt to illuminate underprivileged homes with solar energy under PM Awas Yojana
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is not only providing housing for the underprivileged but also enhancing their quality of life. In this sequence, the government will now provide key amenities such as solar lighting, free electricity, LPG connections, better drainage, and enhanced road access to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.  

CC and Khadanja roads will be constructed under MGNREGA to ensure seamless connectivity and address mobility challenges for PMAY-G beneficiaries. A planned drainage system will also be implemented to mitigate waterlogging issues, providing the much-needed relief from seasonal hardships like rain and mud to the residents.  

Prioritizing environmental sustainability and energy conservation, the Yogi government is introducing solar lighting in rural houses, ensuring families benefit from free, renewable energy while reducing dependency on traditional power sources. 

Additionally, every house will receive a free electricity connection, while LPG gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme will enhance convenience for rural households.  

The government is integrating health and sanitation initiatives to further uplift poor families, including toilet construction in every home and free healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. 

Moreover, drumstick (moringa) plants will be planted in front of each house, promoting nutrition and environmental protection. Beneficiaries will also receive 90 to 95 days of wages under MGNREGA, strengthening their financial stability.  

With a vision to provide every needy family with a pucca house by 2025, CM Yogi Adityanath's initiative ensures not just housing but a dignified, self-reliant life. This comprehensive approach will boost rural infrastructure, empower women, and enhance overall living standards across Uttar Pradesh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH) ddr

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

Video of lady RPF constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH) ddr

Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

Disturbing visuals emerge after senior students assault junior at Vizag college fest in AP, victim critical dmn

Disturbing visuals emerge after senior students assault junior at college fest in AP, victim critical (WATCH)

Bihar women, on way to Maha Kumbh, tell railway official, 'Modi ji allowed to travel without tickets' (WATCH) shk

Bihar women, on way to Maha Kumbh, tell railway official, 'Modi ji allowed to travel without tickets' (WATCH)

Andhra Pradesh ragging horror: Class 8 student thrashed, assaulted by three senior girls at at school hostel shk

Andhra Pradesh ragging horror: Class 8 student thrashed, assaulted by three senior girls at at school hostel

Recent Stories

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features gcw

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH) ddr

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew! gcw

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew!

Video of lady RPF constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH) ddr

Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon
KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

Video Icon
Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Video Icon
KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

Video Icon
Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Video Icon