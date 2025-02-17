Yogi Govt to illuminate underprivileged homes with solar energy under PM Awas Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing the lives of PMAY-G and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana-Gramin beneficiaries by providing key amenities like solar lighting, free electricity, LPG connections, and improved infrastructure. This initiative aims to provide a dignified and self-reliant life for every needy family by 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is not only providing housing for the underprivileged but also enhancing their quality of life. In this sequence, the government will now provide key amenities such as solar lighting, free electricity, LPG connections, better drainage, and enhanced road access to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

CC and Khadanja roads will be constructed under MGNREGA to ensure seamless connectivity and address mobility challenges for PMAY-G beneficiaries. A planned drainage system will also be implemented to mitigate waterlogging issues, providing the much-needed relief from seasonal hardships like rain and mud to the residents.

Prioritizing environmental sustainability and energy conservation, the Yogi government is introducing solar lighting in rural houses, ensuring families benefit from free, renewable energy while reducing dependency on traditional power sources.

Additionally, every house will receive a free electricity connection, while LPG gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme will enhance convenience for rural households.

The government is integrating health and sanitation initiatives to further uplift poor families, including toilet construction in every home and free healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Moreover, drumstick (moringa) plants will be planted in front of each house, promoting nutrition and environmental protection. Beneficiaries will also receive 90 to 95 days of wages under MGNREGA, strengthening their financial stability.

With a vision to provide every needy family with a pucca house by 2025, CM Yogi Adityanath's initiative ensures not just housing but a dignified, self-reliant life. This comprehensive approach will boost rural infrastructure, empower women, and enhance overall living standards across Uttar Pradesh.

