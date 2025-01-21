Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service

The Yogi government has launched an online system for procuring bonfire wood for Mahakumbh 2025. Devotees can easily locate firewood depots via Google, ensuring a warm and hassle-free experience.

In a move to ensure the comfort of devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government has launched an online system for procuring bonfire wood. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation has made firewood depot locations accessible via Google. The move seeks to help pilgrims combat the cold during the event.

Devotees, including those arriving from abroad, can easily locate depots by searching "firewood depot Prayagraj" online, streamlining the process and ensuring a hassle-free experience.

DSM Prayagraj RK Chandna announced that 16 firewood depots have been set up across the Mahakumbh area, with wood priced at Rs 600 per quintal. This initiative addresses the growing demand for firewood during the event and ensures a consistent supply.

Sixteen depots have been established across the Mahakumbh area to provide bonfire wood, with major depots located in Sector 16. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation ensures wood availability at reasonable rates. Devotees can easily locate these depots by searching "firewood depot" online and use mobile navigation to reach the nearest depot effortlessly.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, approximately 27,000 quintals of wood will be supplied during Mahakumbh. Firewood will be transported from various depots across the state and sold at the prescribed rate of Rs 600 per quintal.

This digital initiative by the government ensures ease of access for devotees and contributes to a smooth and well-organized Mahakumbh experience.

