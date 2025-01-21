Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service

The Yogi government has launched an online system for procuring bonfire wood for Mahakumbh 2025. Devotees can easily locate firewood depots via Google, ensuring a warm and hassle-free experience. 

Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

In a move to ensure the comfort of devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government has launched an online system for procuring bonfire wood. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation has made firewood depot locations accessible via Google. The move seeks to help pilgrims combat the cold during the event. 

Devotees, including those arriving from abroad, can easily locate depots by searching "firewood depot Prayagraj" online, streamlining the process and ensuring a hassle-free experience.

DSM Prayagraj RK Chandna announced that 16 firewood depots have been set up across the Mahakumbh area, with wood priced at Rs 600 per quintal. This initiative addresses the growing demand for firewood during the event and ensures a consistent supply.

Sixteen depots have been established across the Mahakumbh area to provide bonfire wood, with major depots located in Sector 16. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation ensures wood availability at reasonable rates. Devotees can easily locate these depots by searching "firewood depot" online and use mobile navigation to reach the nearest depot effortlessly.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, approximately 27,000 quintals of wood will be supplied during Mahakumbh. Firewood will be transported from various depots across the state and sold at the prescribed rate of Rs 600 per quintal. 

This digital initiative by the government ensures ease of access for devotees and contributes to a smooth and well-organized Mahakumbh experience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH) vkp

Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH)

'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH) shk

'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH)

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats vkp

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check NTI

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon