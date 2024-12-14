Yogi govt lifts ban on appointments for dependents of divyang Home Guards

The Yogi Adityanath government has lifted the ban on dependent appointments for permanently disabled Home Guards, implementing a transparent, multi-tiered investigation system to ensure fairness and provide financial stability to affected families. This initiative addresses long-pending cases and prioritizes the welfare of those who have served the public.

In a landmark move prioritizing public welfare, the Yogi Adityanath government has lifted the ban on the appointment of dependents of divyang Home Guards (permanently disabled), ensuring financial stability for affected families. This move has brought a ray of hope to families who had been waiting for such appointments for a long time.

To ensure transparency and fairness in the appointment process, the government has introduced a clear and multi-tiered investigation system. The appointment process will now involve thorough scrutiny and recommendations at various stages, starting from the district level and extending up to the Directorate General of Home Guards office.

Through this initiative, the Yogi government aims to provide economic security to the families of permanently disabled home guards. Once again, the administration has demonstrated its commitment to prioritizing public welfare and addressing issues that impact people's lives.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Home Guard Department has introduced a new system to ensure a fair and transparent process for verifying applications and appointing eligible dependents. The process will be conducted in four stages.

In the first stage, applications will be reviewed by a district-level committee led by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Once approved, the district committee will forward the application to the District Commandant, who will send it to the Directorate General of Home Guards office. At the third stage, a committee at the headquarters, including senior officials from the medical department, will conduct an in-depth review of all details. Based on the recommendations of the Directorate General’s committee, the final decision on the appointment will be made.

Over the past few years, more than 250 cases of dependents seeking appointments were left pending due to a ban on recruitment, causing these families significant financial and emotional distress. With this new initiative by the Yogi government, these long-pending cases are now set to be addressed as a priority.

The decision to revamp the system comes after instances of ineligible candidates being recruited and mismanagement of ex-gratia payments were uncovered in 2022. These incidents prompted the government to reconsider and improve its policies. The revamped process now includes stricter scrutiny and monitoring at every stage.

The role of the health department has also been enhanced to ensure accuracy in medical evaluations. Reputed institutions have been involved in the verification process to ensure eligibility is assessed correctly. Committees at all levels have been tasked with ensuring that no appointment is finalized without thorough verification.

This step by the Yogi government is not just an administrative reform but a testament to its commitment to humanity. It reflects the government’s sensitivity towards the families of Home Guards who risk their lives for public safety. The decision brings much-needed relief to families facing economic and social challenges due to the disability of their loved ones.

