Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care

In a pioneering move, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to enhance healthcare services at Mahakumbh with AI-enabled Intensive Care Units (ICUs), aiming to provide world-class medical facilities to over 45 crore devotees. This initiative underscores Uttar Pradesh’s ambition to integrate cutting-edge technology with healthcare at the grand spiritual event.

The centrepiece of this innovation is the AI Messaging Flow System, which facilitates seamless doctor-patient communication by interpreting 22 regional and 19 international languages. This technology eliminates language barriers, ensuring accurate diagnosis and treatment. Advanced AI microphones and cameras will be deployed in a 10-bed ICU at the Mahakumbh Central Hospital. These cameras will continuously monitor patient conditions, providing real-time updates and sending instant alerts to specialists during emergencies.



Dr. Gaurav Dubey, the Nodal Officer for Mahakumbh, emphasized the system’s role in swift emergency responses, enabling a “Healthy Mahakumbh.” Telemedicine facilities will further enhance care by allowing remote consultations with experts from Medanta Hospital.



Collaborating with experts from the Army and Medanta, the initiative aims to create cutting-edge ICU facilities. These efforts align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of presenting Uttar Pradesh as a global model of excellence, merging tradition with digital innovation for the "Digital Mahakumbh."

The event will also feature a 100-bed Central Hospital, supported by ten additional hospitals and specialist doctors, to ensure comprehensive healthcare services for devotees and saints. This ambitious project sets a benchmark for event medical management, showcasing the state’s commitment to innovation and care.

