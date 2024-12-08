CM Yogi Adityanath inspects smart Prayagraj preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, sets deadline for completion

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, CM Yogi Adityanath inspected Prayagraj’s beautification and infrastructure projects for Mahakumbh-2025. He reviewed key locations like Arail Bandha Road, Triveni Pushp, and Shivalaya Park, setting a December 10 deadline for completion and emphasizing quality, cleanliness, and preserving Prayagraj’s heritage.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on December 13, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a field inspection of various beautification and infrastructure projects in Prayagraj on Saturday. These developments are part of the ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, with the aim of showcasing the city’s cultural heritage and ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims and tourists.

CM Yogi reviewed the progress of projects at key locations, including Arail Bandha Road, Triveni Pushp, Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant, and Shivalaya Park. Expressing satisfaction with the progress, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the remaining works by December 10, emphasizing quality and timely completion.



At Arail Bandha Road, he praised the widening and beautification efforts, declaring, “Smart Prayagraj is ready to welcome pilgrims and tourists for Mahakumbh, an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.” He stressed the importance of preserving the ancient glory of Prayagraj in the city’s makeover.

During his visit to Triveni Pushp, which includes a Yoga and Cultural Center, CM Yogi reiterated the need to maintain high standards, calling Mahakumbh-2025 a global opportunity to highlight India’s ancient spiritual traditions.

At Naini, CM Yogi reviewed the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant and drain-tapping projects, instructing officials to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, and ensuring pure waters for pilgrims at the Sangam.



Concluding his inspection, CM Yogi visited Shivalaya Park, a 40,000-square-meter site featuring replicas of ancient Shiva temples. He instructed officials to prioritize cleanliness and beautification, aiming to make it a key attraction for devotees worldwide.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were senior officials, including Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Water Resources Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and Prayagraj Mayor Abhilasha Gupta.

