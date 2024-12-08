Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects Shivalaya Park development over 11 acres at a cost of Rs 14 crore

CM Yogi Adityanath inspected Shivalaya Park in Prayagraj, a 14 crore project showcasing Indian temples and heritage, set to become a major attraction for Mahakumbh 2025.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects Shivalaya Park development over 11 acres at a cost of Rs 14 crore dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected Shivalaya Park, an ambitious project by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation in Arail, Naini. During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress and instructed officials to ensure timely completion of the construction.

Shivalaya Park, dedicated to Lord Mahadev, is designed to celebrate the grandeur and craftsmanship of Indian temples and Puranic heritage. Spanning 11 acres, the park will offer a unique confluence of art, nature, and entertainment, enhancing the cultural and aesthetic appeal of the upcoming Mahakumbh. Being developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore, the park is set to become a major attraction.

Uniquely shaped like the map of India, the park features replicas of prominent temples at their respective geographical locations, offering visitors a virtual pilgrimage experience. Additionally, it houses Tulsi and Sanjeevani forests, along with a dedicated children’s zone for recreation.

To further enhance the visitor experience, a food court and restaurant are being constructed within the park. A distinctive feature of the project is its sustainable approach, with most of the materials used in construction sourced from waste. The company Z Tech India Limited, responsible for its construction, will also maintain the park for the next three years.

Replicas of iconic temples to adorn Shivalaya Park

Somnath Temple (Gir Somnath, Gujarat)
Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)
Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh)
Onkareshwar Temple (Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh)
Baidyanath Temple (Deoghar, Jharkhand)
Bhimashankar Temple (Bhimashankar, Maharashtra)
Ramnathaswamy Temple (Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu)
Nageshwar Temple (Dwarka, Gujarat)
Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)
Triyambakeshwar Temple. Nashik, Maharashtra
Kedarnath Temple (Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand
Ghrishneshwar Temple (Aurangabad, Maharashtra)

Important Shiva temples

Baijnath Temple - Baijnath, Himachal Pradesh
Pashupatinath Temple - Kathmandu, Nepal
Lingaraja Temple - Bhubaneshwar, Odisha
Veerbhadra Temple - Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh
Shore Temple - Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Viral video: Customer pulls bank manager's hair, beat him over tax deduction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad watch gcw

Viral video: Customer pulls bank manager's hair, beats him over tax deduction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (WATCH)

Kerala HC slams state govt over lack of clarity on SDRF funds; BJP's Prakash Javadekar says LDF-UDF exposed dmn

Kerala HC slams state govt over lack of clarity on SDRF funds; BJP's Prakash Javadekar says LDF-UDF exposed

'You're not Muslim but kafir': UP man gives wife 'Triple Talaq' for supporting cops' action in Sambhal (WATCH) shk

'You're not Muslim but kafir': UP man gives wife 'Triple Talaq' for supporting cops' action in Sambhal (WATCH)

Chaos after UP family served non-veg dish at restaurant; Muslim staff blamed for 'deliberate act' (WATCH) shk

Chaos after UP family served non-veg dish at restaurant; Muslim staff blamed for 'deliberate act' (WATCH)

Karnataka: 14,000 trees to be cut, drilling and blasting planned in western ghats for Sharavathi project vkp

Karnataka: 14,000 trees to be cut, drilling and blasting planned in western ghats for Sharavathi project

Recent Stories

Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2024: Apply Online to get salary upto Rs 85,000 vkp

Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2024: Apply Online to get salary upto Rs 85,000

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final dmn

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final

Jio vs Airtel: Which offers the cheapest postpaid plans in 2024? gcw

Jio vs Airtel: Which offers the cheapest postpaid plans in 2024?

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon