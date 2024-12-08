Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects Shivalaya Park development over 11 acres at a cost of Rs 14 crore

Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected Shivalaya Park, an ambitious project by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation in Arail, Naini. During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress and instructed officials to ensure timely completion of the construction.

Shivalaya Park, dedicated to Lord Mahadev, is designed to celebrate the grandeur and craftsmanship of Indian temples and Puranic heritage. Spanning 11 acres, the park will offer a unique confluence of art, nature, and entertainment, enhancing the cultural and aesthetic appeal of the upcoming Mahakumbh. Being developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore, the park is set to become a major attraction.

Uniquely shaped like the map of India, the park features replicas of prominent temples at their respective geographical locations, offering visitors a virtual pilgrimage experience. Additionally, it houses Tulsi and Sanjeevani forests, along with a dedicated children’s zone for recreation.

To further enhance the visitor experience, a food court and restaurant are being constructed within the park. A distinctive feature of the project is its sustainable approach, with most of the materials used in construction sourced from waste. The company Z Tech India Limited, responsible for its construction, will also maintain the park for the next three years.

Replicas of iconic temples to adorn Shivalaya Park

Somnath Temple (Gir Somnath, Gujarat)

Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)

Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh)

Onkareshwar Temple (Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh)

Baidyanath Temple (Deoghar, Jharkhand)

Bhimashankar Temple (Bhimashankar, Maharashtra)

Ramnathaswamy Temple (Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu)

Nageshwar Temple (Dwarka, Gujarat)

Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)

Triyambakeshwar Temple. Nashik, Maharashtra

Kedarnath Temple (Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

Ghrishneshwar Temple (Aurangabad, Maharashtra)

Important Shiva temples

Baijnath Temple - Baijnath, Himachal Pradesh

Pashupatinath Temple - Kathmandu, Nepal

Lingaraja Temple - Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

Veerbhadra Temple - Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh

Shore Temple - Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

