Yogi govt brings e-auction scheme for institutional plots in Greater Noida

The Yogi government has launched an e-auction scheme for 13 institutional plots in Greater Noida, with a total reserve price of Rs 170 crore. Plots are designated for schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and training institutes, ranging from 1,000 to 10,005 sqm, with prices between Rs 2.99 crore and Rs 35.17 crore.

Lucknow: In a significant move towards the integrated development of Greater Noida, the Yogi government has introduced a new e-auction scheme for institutional plots in various sectors. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), following the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has launched this scheme in key areas such as KP-05, MU, Sector 10, ETA-02, KP-01, and Techzone-4.

The scheme offers 13 institutional plots for bidding, with applications opening on October 24. These plots are expected to attract crores of rupees in bids, as they are set to be used for establishing higher secondary schools, hospitals, nursing homes, paramedical and training institutes, vocational training centers, and other educational institutions. The total reserve price for the plots is Rs 170 crore, making this a major opportunity for institutional investors.

In addition to the institutional plots, the authority is also fast-tracking the process for the allotment of 43 commercial shops, offices, and 20 dhabas and kiosks.

Under this scheme, plots ranging in size from 1,000 to 10,005 square meters will be made available for allotment. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has set the reserve price for these plots between Rs 2.99 crore and Rs 35.17 crore.

For example, Plot 12B in KP-05 has an area of 10,000 square meters with a reserve price of Rs 30.28 crore, while Plot HS-12C in KP-05 covers 6,200 square meters and has a reserve price of Rs 18.34 crore. Both of these plots are intended for the establishment of higher secondary schools, helping to promote educational development in the region.

According to CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, this e-auction scheme offers a variety of plots, with the largest and most expensive plot being HO-2 in the MU sector. This plot spans 10,005 square meters and has a reserve price of Rs 35.17 crore.

Another large plot, HO-2 in Sector 10, measures 4,439.50 square meters and has a reserve price of Rs 19.52 crore. Both plots are designated for the establishment of hospitals.

In addition, plot NH-01 in ETA-02, measuring 2,511.40 square meters, is reserved for a nursing home with a reserve price of Rs 10.70 crore. Plots 34A and 34B in KP-01, each covering 2,000 square meters, have a reserve price of Rs 5.99 crore, suitable for setting up paramedical and training institutes.

Similarly, plots 06 and 07 in Techzone-4, each measuring 2,000.27 square meters, are priced at Rs 5.99 crore, while plots 26 and 27 in the same area, with 4,000.39 square meters each, have a reserve price of Rs 11.44 crore.

Further, plot 89 in KP-5 (2,001 square meters, Rs 5.72 crore) and the smallest plot, 34C in KP-01 (1,000.45 square meters, Rs 2.99 crore), are earmarked for vocational training and educational institutions.

The final date for submitting applications under this e-auction scheme is November 18, and the entire auction process will be completed in November.

Additionally, the e-auction process for commercial shops, offices, dhabas, and kiosks will also be finalized in November, with 43 commercial shops and offices and 20 dhaba and kiosk plots available.

These plots range in size from 10.40 to 400 square meters, with prices set between Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 2.57 crore.

Latest Videos