Yogi government in UP has taken major steps to empower OBC students through education, setting a target to provide scholarships to over 7 crore students by 2047. Since 2017, 2.07 crore OBC students have benefited from Rs 13,535 crore in aid.

Lucknow, October 17: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable strides in empowering students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC). Recognising that the dream of a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ cannot be achieved without the upliftment of the OBC community, the state government is taking decisive steps to realise this vision.

On Friday, scholarships worth ₹300 crore were transferred via DBT to 10,28,205 students, including ₹126.69 crore for over 4.83 lakh OBC students. The government has also pledged to provide scholarships and fee reimbursements worth ₹80,000 crore to more than 7 crore OBC students by 2047.

Scholarships increased to 62 lakh under Yogi government

Before 2017, only 46 lakh students benefited from scholarships, but the Yogi government increased this number to 62 lakh, ensuring transparent and efficient disbursal through technological reforms. In the latest phase, ₹114.92 crore was distributed to 3.56 lakh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, ₹29.18 crore to 97,000 students from the general category, and ₹27.16 crore to 90,758 minority students through DBT.

Over the past eight years, several historic steps have been taken for OBC welfare. In 2024–25 alone, 32.22 lakh OBC students received scholarships and fee reimbursements. Since 2017, 2.07 crore students have benefited from ₹13,535.33 crore, over four times the ₹4,197 crore spent by previous governments. A large share of these beneficiaries are from rural and remote areas, reflecting the government’s success in extending higher education opportunities to the most underprivileged youth.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has often emphasized that education is the foundation of social equality and that empowering the OBC community is key to building a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’. The state’s long-term plan to invest ₹80,000 crore by 2047 will help OBC youth advance in technical, medical, and other higher education fields.

The Backward Classes Welfare Department has ensured complete transparency through DBT, enabling direct transfer of scholarships to students’ accounts. This initiative is not only providing financial relief but also instilling confidence and social pride within the OBC community, setting a new benchmark for social and educational equality in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment, Narendra Kashyap, stated that the Yogi government has opened the treasury for OBCs and persons with disabilities. “We aim to achieve social equality by empowering backward classes through education. This effort will lay the foundation of a truly Viksit Uttar Pradesh,” he said.