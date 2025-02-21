Yogi Government leads nation in implementing key central schemes: A focus on financial inclusion and welfare

Uttar Pradesh leads India in implementing eight major central schemes, including Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana. The state's success is attributed to effective policies and a strong commitment to PM Modi's vision of inclusive growth.

Yogi Government leads nation in implementing key central schemes: A focus on financial inclusion and welfare
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

The Yogi government has excelled once again in implementing eight major central schemes, ensuring maximum reach and impact. Aligned with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Uttar Pradesh has set a national benchmark in welfare scheme execution through effective policies and strong resolve.

During his Budget speech,  Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that UP has secured the first position nationwide in executing key welfare programs, including the Pradhan Mantri Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Uttar Pradesh has opened over 9.57 crore bank accounts, the highest in the country. This initiative has successfully integrated the underprivileged into the banking system, promoting financial inclusion. The scheme has significantly enhanced the poor's purchasing, selling, and saving capacity.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh has enrolled over 1.12 crore people under the Pradhan Mantri Atal Pension Yojana, ensuring financial security for unorganized sector workers in their old age. The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana have collectively benefited 8.80 crore people in the state. 

Offering insurance coverage at an affordable Rs 12 per year under Suraksha Bima Yojana and Rs 330 per year under Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, these schemes have provided essential financial relief to low-income families.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, loans have been distributed to over 1.85 crore small entrepreneurs, significantly boosting employment and self-reliance in the state. Women, youth, and small business owners have been among the major beneficiaries of this scheme.

Similarly, over 56.50 lakh families have received housing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, turning the dream of homeownership into reality for many poor families. The Yogi government has accelerated the implementation of this scheme, improving living standards across the state.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 1.85 crore women in Uttar Pradesh have received free LPG connections, freeing them from smoke-related health hazards and improving their quality of life.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the leader in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, with over 12.45 crore people benefiting through the creation of digital health IDs. This initiative has made healthcare services more accessible via digital platforms, ensuring a seamless healthcare experience for citizens.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned dmn

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation shk

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

Karnataka health officials crack down 24 eateries using alleged 'plastic sheets' for idli preparation vkp

Karnataka health officials crack down 24 eateries using alleged 'plastic sheets' for idli preparation

"Deeply saddened": MEA spokesperson offer condolences over death of Nepali student at KIIT dmn

"Deeply saddened": MEA spokesperson offer condolences over death of Nepali student at KIIT (WATCH)

India probing USAID funding claims after Trump's 'Get someone else elected' remark: MEA calls it 'Troubling' ddr

'Deeply troubling': India investigating US funding claims amid foreign interference concerns (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success MEG

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned dmn

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation shk

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Recent Videos

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

Video Icon
India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon