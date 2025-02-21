Yogi Government leads nation in implementing key central schemes: A focus on financial inclusion and welfare

Uttar Pradesh leads India in implementing eight major central schemes, including Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana. The state's success is attributed to effective policies and a strong commitment to PM Modi's vision of inclusive growth.

The Yogi government has excelled once again in implementing eight major central schemes, ensuring maximum reach and impact. Aligned with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Uttar Pradesh has set a national benchmark in welfare scheme execution through effective policies and strong resolve.

During his Budget speech, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that UP has secured the first position nationwide in executing key welfare programs, including the Pradhan Mantri Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Uttar Pradesh has opened over 9.57 crore bank accounts, the highest in the country. This initiative has successfully integrated the underprivileged into the banking system, promoting financial inclusion. The scheme has significantly enhanced the poor's purchasing, selling, and saving capacity.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh has enrolled over 1.12 crore people under the Pradhan Mantri Atal Pension Yojana, ensuring financial security for unorganized sector workers in their old age. The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana have collectively benefited 8.80 crore people in the state.

Offering insurance coverage at an affordable Rs 12 per year under Suraksha Bima Yojana and Rs 330 per year under Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, these schemes have provided essential financial relief to low-income families.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, loans have been distributed to over 1.85 crore small entrepreneurs, significantly boosting employment and self-reliance in the state. Women, youth, and small business owners have been among the major beneficiaries of this scheme.

Similarly, over 56.50 lakh families have received housing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, turning the dream of homeownership into reality for many poor families. The Yogi government has accelerated the implementation of this scheme, improving living standards across the state.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 1.85 crore women in Uttar Pradesh have received free LPG connections, freeing them from smoke-related health hazards and improving their quality of life.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the leader in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, with over 12.45 crore people benefiting through the creation of digital health IDs. This initiative has made healthcare services more accessible via digital platforms, ensuring a seamless healthcare experience for citizens.

