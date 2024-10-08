Yogi Adityanath urges Hindu community to unite, issues stern warning to lawbreakers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized Hinduism's principles of non-violence and protection of the nation during Sri Sri Durga Puja celebrations at Bharat Sevashram Sangh in Varanasi. He stressed the importance of respecting all individuals and faiths, while warning against lawlessness and vandalism.

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Monday that Hinduism does not seek the destruction of anyone. Instead, it teaches "Ahimsa Paramo Dharmah" (non-violence is the highest virtue), but also upholds "Dharma Hiṃsā Tathīva Cha," meaning that while non-violence is the ultimate dharma, violence is justified if necessary to protect the nation, religion, and the innocent.

Speaking at the Sri Sri Durga Puja celebrations at Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Sigra, the CM emphasized, "This call is made by the scriptures of India, and Swami Pranavanand echoed the same when founding Bharat Sevashram Sangh."

During the event, CM Yogi performed the worship of Maa Durga and distributed 100 sewing machines to women. He extended warm wishes to all visitors, guests, and the public, wishing them a joyous Sharadiya Navratri.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the principle of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharmah' emphasizes dedicating one's life to helping the poor and needy. However, he added that if the unity and integrity of the nation are challenged or its borders encroached upon, it supports taking necessary action for the security and sovereignty of the country.

This, he said, is essential to protect the people and maintain India as a unified and strong nation—Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Emphasizing the importance of respecting great individuals from all castes, creeds, and religions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "If anyone uses abusive language against a great person, Yogi, or Sanyasi, they are liable to punishment, and legal action should be taken against them. However, protest does not mean resorting to vandalism or looting—such actions are entirely unacceptable."

The Chief Minister noted that a certain section considers it their right to make derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, insult revered figures, and break idols. "Often when someone expresses hatred, there is an attempt to blow it out of proportion to create unrest," he added.

Yogi Adityanath cautioned, "Do not take the law into your own hands. Those who do will face strict legal consequences. The law will act firmly against anyone promoting disorder." He added that while the faith of every religion, sect, and community is respected, lawlessness is unacceptable and those who create disturbances will face consequences.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of Sharadiya Navratri as a ritual of worshiping Maa Durga, celebrated joyfully across the country. He remarked, "In Bengal, where the ritual of worshiping Jagatjanani Maa Bhagwati originates, Sanatan Dharma today appears helpless and insecure. Bengal is the land that gave us the national anthem, the national song, and the intellectual foundation of India. It is the land that contributed many great figures to the struggle for independence."

He continued, "Bengal has given Bharat Mata sons like Jagadish Chandra Bose, Ramakrishna Paramhans, Swami Vivekananda, Swami Pranavanand, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. But, what is happening in Bengal today? People there have to think twice before celebrating festivals, whereas in Uttar Pradesh, festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm. Any attempt to create obstacles is promptly addressed."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the founding of Bharat Sevashram Sangh by Swami Pranavanand Maharaj, a prominent nationalist and revered saint of the last century.

He stated, “He attained siddhi through dedicated sadhana. The Hindu Milan Mandir, associated with Bharat Sevashram Sangh, serves as a platform for the entire Hindu community to unite and address common challenges. During the time of colonial oppression, there was a deep yearning for freedom, and it was the foresight of these revered saints that illuminated the path to overcoming slavery.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Swami Pranavanand's efforts against untouchability and his commitment to awakening India's nationalist consciousness. He noted that Pranavanand Maharaj dedicated his life to protecting the Sanatan Hindu religion, preserving its traditions, and promoting Indian culture. The Bharat Sevashram Sangh ashram, established in Varanasi in 1928, is set to celebrate its centenary festival in four years, marking a glorious 100-year journey and providing an opportunity for self-reflection.

The Chief Minister shared that reverred Swami Pranavanand Maharaj received spiritual initiation from Siddha Sant Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath in Gorakhpur around 1912-13, at a young age while still in sixth or seventh grade. Baba recognized his innate spiritual potential and initiated him formally, stating that he was a born siddhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the mission for which Swami Pranavanand established Bharat Sevashram Sangh is not only thriving within the country, but also gaining traction in various nations, advancing through his values and ideals.

He remarked, “Whether it involves service work, the freedom movement to promote nationalism, or responding to disasters in independent India, the initiatives undertaken by the sanyasis and volunteers of Bharat Sevashram Sangh have earned respect everywhere.”

CM Yogi emphasized that if the programs to serve people continue to expand through ashrams, no one will be able to deceive India. He asserted, “India is in strong hands today. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has emerged as a major power on the global stage. A decade ago, India was ranked as the 10th or 11th largest economy; today, it is the fifth-largest, and within three years, it is expected to be the third-largest economy. While we aim to enhance India's economic strength, we must also honor our culturally and spiritually rich heritage and work collaboratively to preserve it.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of taking pride in one's tradition and heritage. He stated that this respect for heritage enabled the transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham into a grand complex and facilitated the construction of a magnificent temple for Ramlala in Ayodhya after a wait of five centuries, all under the leadership of PM Modi. He urged for unity among the people, asserting that with the blessings of the saints, greater success will be achieved in the times ahead.

During the event, notable attendees included Bharat Sevashram Sangh President Swami Purna Atmanand Ji Maharaj from California, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Awadhesh Singh, Legislative Council member Dharmendra Rai, and former minister Shatrudra Prakash, among others.

