Yogi Adityanath govt prepares for major investment push, targets trillion-dollar economy for Uttar Pradesh

On one front, a comprehensive framework for investment reforms will be established within the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), aimed at simplifying the investment process, streamlining approvals, and extending incentive schemes to investors.

The Yogi government, dedicated to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a one trillion-dollar economy, is making significant strides in enhancing 'Ease of Doing Business' in the state. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has achieved remarkable progress in recent years. Building on this momentum, the government has now introduced two key initiatives to further accelerate this progress.

On one front, a comprehensive framework for investment reforms will be established within the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), aimed at simplifying the investment process, streamlining approvals, and extending incentive schemes to investors. This will pave the way for investment promotion and facilitation while making the process more investor-friendly.

At the same time, Invest UP is focused on enhancing the 'single window platform' of the Nivesh Mitra portal. The system will undergo upgrades in two phases, incorporating a unified G2B interface, microservice architecture, and an efficient content management system, providing seamless access for business users.

In line with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, investors in various industrial projects across the state will benefit from the key aspects of ease of doing business, including process simplification. To achieve this, the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) will be implemented in UPSIDA, adhering to the standards set by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

This will serve as a comprehensive framework to enhance the performance of UPSIDA officials, upgrade online services, and integrate them with the Nivesh Mitra portal. Additionally, it will pave the way for the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS Ranking).

This initiative will open up new development and investment opportunities across various industrial areas under UPSIDA, identifying areas for improvement through gap analysis. Furthermore, it will focus on several key areas such as the development and expansion of investment promotion strategies, business process re-engineering, knowledge creation, database management, business promotion and marketing, and evaluation of the GIS system.

To ensure the successful execution of this plan, a consultancy agency will be engaged for three years, and work on the project has already begun.

In alignment with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, Invest UP has initiated the process of enhancing the single window system of the Nivesh Mitra portal by adding new features. This process will be executed in two phases.

In the first phase, the design, development, and implementation will be completed, while the second phase will focus on the operational maintenance of the portal. These efforts will enable business users to access a unified G2B interface, microservice architecture, seamless integration, and an efficient content management system.

The digital facilitation mechanism will also be further strengthened as part of this process. Invest UP will develop new models to streamline operations, ensuring that the portal connects with the existing systems of various Uttar Pradesh government departments, as well as the national single window system.

Additionally, the portal will offer a range of services to investors, such as Know Your Approvals (KYA), Unified Affiliation Forms (UAF), Document Repository, Payment Gateway, Individual License Modules, Grievance Redressal, User Profile Management, and Reporting and Dashboard features. These services are set to be further enhanced to meet the growing needs of investors.

Latest Videos