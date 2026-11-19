Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will distribute 50,000 tablets to students in Gorakhpur on November 20 under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, aiming to boost digital learning and employment opportunities for the youth.

Yogi Adityanath to Distribute 50000 Tablets to Students in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute tablets to 50,000 students from the Gorakhpur division on November 20. The distribution ceremony, organized under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, will be held at Champa Devi Park in the Ramgarhtal area of Gorakhpur, according to the release. Students from all four districts of the Gorakhpur division, including Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, will benefit from the initiative.

The largest share of the distribution is allocated to Gorakhpur district, where 35,000 students from various educational institutions will receive tablets. Additionally, 5,000 students each from the other three districts—Deoria, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj—will also receive these devices, said a release. The distribution of 50,000 devices in a single day will provide further impetus to the digital empowerment initiative in the Gorakhpur division.

The initiative to distribute tablets to youth has been highly successful in Gorakhpur. According to Gorakhpur District Magistrate Deepak Meena, a total of 1,41,085 students have been provided tablets and smartphones since the launch of the scheme in 2021-22. The distribution of all allocated smartphones has already been completed, while the remaining 52,800 tablets are being distributed through various colleges. The main event for this distribution will take place this Friday in the presence of CM Yogi, he said, adding that the initiative includes students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, as well as those enrolled in vocational courses such as diploma programs, skill development, paramedical studies, and nursing. This effort not only facilitates learning but also creates new avenues for employment and self-employment for the youth. The tablets distributed under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana are also serving as a medium for students to access knowledge and information. Through these devices, students can receive the latest information about various welfare schemes of the government. The universities and colleges are also sending essential updates regarding classes, syllabi, and examinations directly to students' tablets and smartphones via 'flash messages.'