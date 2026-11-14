On Children's Day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering youth through quality education and safety, while national leaders paid tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 137th birth anniversary.

Yogi Adityanath Shares Children Day Greetings and Future Vision

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occassion of Children's Day highlighted the state and central governments' ongoing commitment to empowering young minds through quality education, safety, and equal opportunities. In a post on X, extending warm greetings and blessings to children across the country, CM Yogi described children as the nation's hopes and brightest prospects for the future.

He said, "Children are the nation's hopes and its brightest prospects for the future. On Children's Day, I send my deepest love, blessings and best wishes to all the dear children." The Chief Minister credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led double-engine government in the State for providing a safe childhood, good education, and opportunities to children.

"Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, the double-engine government is providing every child with a safe childhood, a good education and opportunities to make their dreams come true. Our resolve is that every child should smile, every talent should flourish, and every dream should come true," he said.

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 137th birth anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Paying tribute to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the country's first Prime Minister, recalling his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his leadership during the formative years of independent India. In a post on X, Singh said, "On the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, I pay my tributes to him. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle and his leadership as the first Prime Minister of independent India left an enduring imprint on the formative years of our nation."

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to mark his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.