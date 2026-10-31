UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauded PM Modi for realizing the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of India's unity, during the launch of a new youth employment scheme on the 151st birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man'.

Adityanath Honors Sardar Patel's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had realised the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing the country's first Deputy Prime Minister as the architect of India's unity. The Uttar Pradesh CM made the remarks while attending the launch event of the 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Kaushal Prashikshan Evam Rozgar Kshetra Vikas Yojana' in Lucknow on the occasion of Patel's 151st birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the country had made significant progress in achieving the vision of unity, security and excellence envisioned by Sardar Patel. "Today, India stands united, excellent, and secure. And if anyone has truly realised the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it is India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Commemorating the Iron Man of India

Paying tribute to the Iron Man of India, Adityanath said that the occasion was an opportunity to remember Patel's contributions to nation-building and reaffirm the commitment to national unity. "Today marks the 151st birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute to the 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on behalf of the people of the state, while honouring his memory. We also took a pledge for national unity on the birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man'," the Chief Minister said.

Focus on Political Integration and Youth

Highlighting Patel's contribution to the political integration of India after Independence, Adityanath said that his efforts in bringing together hundreds of princely states had laid the foundation for a united nation. "The 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the architect of India's unity. His contribution to building an undivided India by uniting more than 563 princely states remains truly memorable," he said.

Speaking about India's young population and its potential, the Chief Minister said, "India is leading the entire world in this regard. India is fortunate to have the youngest population in the world, and Uttar Pradesh is fortunate to have the youngest population in India."

Nationwide Observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Meanwhile, hundreds of participants took part in 'Run for Unity' marathons organised across the country on Saturday to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Chief Ministers of various states also flagged off similar events as part of the nationwide celebrations.

In the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Run for Unity' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and pay tribute to Patel's contribution to the country's unity and integration. National Unity Day is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recognise his contribution to India's political integration and nation-building. The observance was first introduced in 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)