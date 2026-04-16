UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned for the BJP in West Bengal, promoting the 'double-engine government' model. He contrasted UP's progress, including the Ram Temple, with alleged TMC-led corruption, fear, and anarchy in the state.

Sharpening the BJP's campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday pitched the "double-engine government" model to the people of the poll-bound state, highlighting the progress UP has made under the BJP. Addressing a gathering in Bolpur, CM Yogi emphasised how "the world's largest Hindu temple, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple", was built in UP under the BJP tenure, asserting that the opposition parties cannot match the mettle of "double engine".

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"The world's largest Hindu temple - the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple - has been built in Ayodhya. Can anyone stop it? Can the Congress, the Communists, the TMC, or their allies stop it? They cannot match the speed of the double engine... Instead of unrest, there is a pleasant atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Taking further aim at the incumbent TMC government, he accused the party of turning West Bengal into a centre of "corruption, fear and anarchy" during their tenure. "Let the BJP government come... All of them will be seen sweeping the streets of Bengal", he added.

Yogi slams TMC over 'mafia rule, corruption'

CM Yogi also addressed a rally in Paschim Bardhaman earlier today and spoke about identity crisis, hooliganism, crime, and mafia in West Bengal. Yogi Adityanath said, "I have come to appeal to you, ... due to whom Bengal has been facing an identity crisis for the past 15 years, who have turned Bengal into a hub of terror, mafia rule, extortion, and corruption, that TMC is no longer needed. These (TMC) people have created an atmosphere of fear among the common public, the youth, and daughters and sisters. Because of them, the mafia has emerged. This mafia tendency will be ended by the BJP. This is the BJP's resolve."

'UP faced similar situation nine years ago'

While addressing the rally, he reminded the public of a similar situation Uttar Pradesh faced nine years ago. He said, "The anarchy you see here, the atmosphere of fear, the riots, the reign of mafia, and the siphoning and corruption of funds meant for development, such a dire situation prevailed in Uttar Pradesh nine years ago as well."

"Nine years ago, there were riots every second or third day. No festival or celebration could take place. Sisters and daughters were unsafe, hooliganism was at its peak, crime was rampant, the mafia held sway, and funds meant for public welfare and development were looted. The remedy for this is only one, and that is a double-engine BJP government."

West Bengal election landscape

Polling for West Bengal Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle, with zero seats for Congres and Left parties, has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)