Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya pujan' in Gorakhpur on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. He extended greetings for Navratri and Ram Navami, highlighting the day's spiritual significance for prosperity and well-being.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday performed 'Kanya pujan' on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri in Gorakhpur. He extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, highlighting the significance of the ninth day of Navratri, which brings spiritual attainments, prosperity, and well-being. The CM also noted that the day coincides with Ram Navami, the sacred birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

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CM Yogi on Significance of Navratri and Ram Navami

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said, "The culmination of the nine-day rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga takes place today. The ninth day of Navratri is an auspicious occasion that bestows all forms of spiritual attainments, ushers in happiness and prosperity, and grants overall well-being. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the state for Navratri. I offer my best wishes to the citizens, praying that the grace of the Mother Goddess may always remain upon their lives, and that their lives be filled with joy and prosperity."

"This day also marks the celebration of the sacred birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, observed as Ram Navami. Lord Ram has always served as an eternal source of inspiration for every Indian, standing as the supreme ideal of the Indian way of life within the tradition of India's Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Bulldozer Toy Gift from a Child

On the occasion, a child, Yashasvini, presented a bulldozer toy to Chief Minister Yogi. Speaking about the gift, Yashasvini said, "I gave him a bulldozer. He told me to play with the bulldozer and study well. I gave him the bulldozer because it is his favourite."

Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami Celebrations

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation. (ANI)