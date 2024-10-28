Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Baba Mukutnath Siddha Temple in Haryana

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Baba Mukutnath Siddha Temple, a sacred site of the Nath sect. He performed rituals alongside Mahant Balaknath and other saints, demonstrating his devotion as both Chief Minister and Mahant of Gorakhnath Temple. The visit included participation in religious programs in Haryana and a meeting with CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Baba Mukutnath Siddha Temple in Haryana gcw
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Baba Mukutnath Siddha Temple, paying homage to this sacred site of the Nath sect. Performing ritual worship alongside Mahant Balaknath and other temple saints, Yogi Adityanath expressed his devotion before the samadhis of revered saints.

As Mahant of Gorakhnath Temple and a dedicated follower of the Nath sect, Yogi Adityanath conveyed his respect and faith at Nath sect sites in Haryana. During this one-day visit, the UP Chief Minister engaged in various religious programs across the region.

Earlier in the day, he attended the Aathman, Batis Dhuni, and Shankhadhal Bhandara programs at Dera Siddha Baba Garibnath Math in Pehowa, Kurukshetra, where he connected with saints and sages from the Nath sect and Shaddarshan sect from across India. He also met with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during his time in Kurukshetra.

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: Stunning facade lighting to transform Prayagraj’s ancient temples

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure a grand and secure Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is focusing on community policing. The government seeks to motivate the youth and the people at large to join the community police, leveraging social media and other organisations.

Young people are being encouraged to stay alert to their surroundings and report any suspicious activities to the police, making security a shared responsibility between law enforcement and the citizens of Prayagraj. Advanced surveillance measures, including AI-enabled CCTV cameras monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), will be used to keep an eye on potential threats. 

Also Read | Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2024: Live coverage across India via LED walls and vans

