UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed public grievances at 'Janta Darshan' and inspected the Jewar Airport. He also noted a significant drop in MMR/IMR in the state and highlighted 100% placement opportunities in the growing nursing sector.

CM Yogi Holds 'Janta Darshan'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held 'Janta Darshan' at his residence in Lucknow, during which people presented their grievances. People expressed their problems and presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of the same, while at the same time assuring people that no injustice would be done to anyone. CM Yogi, after being elected as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

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Jewar Airport Inspection

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Adityanath inspected the Jewar Airport, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. The Jewar airport, officially named Noida International Airport, is a major greenfield airport project located near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, India, intended to serve the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). Located 75 km from the national capital Delhi, it will be the NCR's second international airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport, boosting connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh.

UP Makes Strides in Healthcare, Nursing Sector

Further, CM Yogi highlighted the significant reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Uttar Pradesh, while asserting that the nursing sector offers "100 per cent placement" opportunities amid growing global demand. Addressing a programme at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, where appointment letters were distributed to 1,228 nursing officers, the Chief Minister said the improvement in health indicators reflects the expansion of medical infrastructure and strengthening of human resources.

"Because of this focus, we have seen a significant reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). UP is now standing close to the national average, whereas before we were lagging far behind," Adityanath said.

Congratulating the recruits, he linked the occasion with service and employment opportunities. "Receiving appointment letters for daughters on the occasion of Basanti Navratri can be an example of self-reliance for women's power. This profession of nursing is one of service and empathy," he said. (ANI)